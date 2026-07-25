Bills Mafia Collectively Frustrated by New Stadium Tailgating Rules
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When it was initially announced that the Buffalo Bills would be staying in Orchard Park, New York, for the long haul due to the construction of a new state-of-the-art facility across the street from the previously long-standing stadium along Abbott Road, members of Bills Mafia—at least those within the majority—were beyond ecstatic.
They no longer had to worry about whether or not the old venue’s lease had been renewed or if the team would eventually be forced to move elsewhere due to pressures from the powers that be in the National Football League.
For years, it was a recurring nightmare that fans feared would inevitably happen.
Bills fans eager to check out favorite franchise’s new venue
But, alas, the new fancy schmancy $2.1 billion dollar facility was constructed in Western New York over the past three years with the backing of the Erie County Legislature, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul, and the NFL owners.
Now, Bills fans—at least season-ticket holders—will get their first chance to step inside the new home of their beloved football team with the “Return of the Blue & Red” scrimmage on August 8 at 7:00 p.m. ET.
From there, those that were lucky enough to obtain a ticket will get the chance to get back in the stadium once again—if they hadn’t already done so during the preseason opener three days earlier—on August 18 for a morning practice scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET at the new venue.
Then, after another scheduled exhibition match against the Pittsburgh Steelers nine days later on August 27, things will start getting real as the home opener against the Detroit Lions is scheduled for Week 2 of the NFL regular season on Thursday, September 17, at 8:15 p.m. ET.
At last, it’s finally almost time to party and watch some Bills football again: rejoice, Bills Mafia.
New Highmark Stadium carries added benefits for Buffalo, but also revamped regulations
However, with that said, if fans are planning on attending a game—preseason or regular season—this year, then they’re going to notice a few changes, other than aesthetically, in terms of what is being allowed in the parking lots of the new venue.
Hammer’s Lot, which is a famously known private tailgating lot conveniently located on Abbott Road just south of One Bills Drive, recently posted some of the new rules from the team’s official website on X . . . and, let’s just say that the back-and-forth was definitely an interesting read in the comment section.
Some didn’t seem to care. Meanwhile, others apparently see it as the beginning of the end for the fanbase’s fun-loving shenanigans.
As always, there is seemingly no middle ground to be found amongst the fanatics on social media, particularly on X.
In the end, however, I’m sure Bills Mafia will find a way to still celebrate . . . they might just have to get a little more creative!
And, on that note, the full list of updated rules and regulations can be found here.
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John W. Green is a contributor for Bills ON SI after previously working for USA TODAY Sports Media Group’s Bills Wire, as well as the Buffalo FAMbase blog. He is a former sports reporter for the Press-Republican daily newspaper in New York’s Champlain Valley covering local high school, collegiate, and semi-professional sports for three counties. A former associate sports editor for SUNY Plattsburgh’s student-run newspaper, Cardinal Points, which was inducted into the Associated Collegiate Press H.O.F. in 2010, John covered the school’s 2014 D-III NCAA national champion women’s hockey team. John is also the editor of BILLieve in Buffalo on Medium.com. He has a bachelor’s degree in newspaper and multimedia journalism from SUNY Plattsburgh.Follow JGreen_PRsports