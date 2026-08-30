Buffalo Bills' Injury Updates: Reason to Believe Four Key Pieces Will Be Ready Week 1

It was the Buffalo Bills' preseason finale, but it doubled as a summer debut for three players working back from injuries.

Veteran edge rusher Michael Hoecht, starting cornerback Maxwell Hairston and fourth-round rookie wide receiver Skyler Bell all saw their first preseason game action against the Pittsburgh Steelers on August 27. Most importantly, all three appeared to eliminate any questions about their Week 1 availability.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Keon Coleman, who tweaked his foot in the August 15 preseason opener, did not play in Thursday's preseason finale, but he also seems to be trending toward full availability for the September 13 regular season opener on the road against the Houston Texans.

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) celebrates catching a touchdown with Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis (7) and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5) during the first half aginst the Carolina Panthers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's what we learned about all four players as the exhibition schedule came to a close on Thursday night in Orchard Park.

WR Skyler Bell

Bell has been out with a reported groin issue since August 8. The fourth-round rookie was seen doing drills with trainers as early as August 20.

After missing the first two exhibition contests, Bell started against the Steelers, and the Bills worked hard to feature him early and often.

"Try to get him involved and get the ball in his hands and allow him to go play some football. It's been awhile," said Bills' rookie head coach Joe Brady. "It wasn't too big for him, and I thought that was a huge takeaway."

Bell made a 16-yard reception on the first drive, finishing with a game-high seven catches for 49 yards. The versatile wide receiver, who totaled 52 offensive snaps, scored on a 28-yard end-around run.

Aug 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Skyler Bell (13) avoids a tackle by Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Doneiko Slaughter (19) during the first quarter at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Keon Coleman

Coleman, who was seen wearing a walking boot following the game against the Carolina Panthers, has not been practicing of late.

In a positive development, however, Coleman appeared in street clothes without the boot on Thursday night in Orchard Park. The jovial wide receiver was also seen dancing on the sideline at one point.

Presumably ready to work his way back into action, Coleman looks like he'll be fine by the season opener barring any setbacks.

After the game, players came out to handshake and chat. Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman chats with Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard at Highmark Stadium on Aug. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

CB Maxwell Hairston

Hairston had been sidelined since Augupst 6 due to a groin injury. He returned to practice in a limited capacity on August 18, but did not see game action until the August 27 finale.

"I thought it was just good for him to be just able to come out, go through it, get a feel of the environment, the game, all of that," said Brady.

Although he missed a tackle that allowed the Steelers to reach the end zone, Hairston looked fine physically while playing 15 defensive snaps. By all indications, the 2025 first-round pick is a full-go for Week 1.

"He's our starting corner. Maxwell's got exactly what we look for in a corner, and I was excited for him to be back out playing football," said Brady. "I know he had the missed tackle, that's why we're practicing. That's why you go through the preseason, to feel that, to be able to clean that stuff up."

Aug 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) avoids a tackle Buffalo Bills defensive back Maxwell Hairston (31) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OLB Michael Hoecht

Hoecht made a remarkable recovery from a mid-season Achilles tear, and he remains on track for full Week 1 availability.

After easing him back to speed throughout training camp, the Bills gave Hoecht his first live game reps of the summer in the finale against Pittsburgh. He started opposite second-round rookie edge rusher TJ Parker, logging 15 snaps.

"He was a captain for the game. I'm so proud of how he's handled just coming back and playing football. That's hard," said Brady.

Buffalo Bills linebacker Michael Hoecht takes a breather during warm up before the Bills preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on Aug. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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