Ed Oliver, DJ Moore, Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman Headline Bills' Tuesday Injury Updates

The Buffalo Bills were back at practice in front of fans on Tuesday morning and we received a slew of injury updates before things got underway.

DJ Moore is taking part in open practice after getting shaken up in Preseason Week 1, so that's fantastic news for Buffalo.

On the flip side, Fitzgerald reports that Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir, Skyler Bell and Quentin Skinner were not participating. Along with those four, Ty Johnson and Connor McGovern are sidelined.

Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com added more names to the list of those not practicing, including Ed Oliver, C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Jalon Kilgore. However, Cole Bishop and Maxwell Hairston have returned to work on Tuesday.

As of this writing it isn't clear what Oliver and Kilgore are dealing with. From the list of players not practicing, all but Johnson, Bell, McGovern and Gardner-Johnson are brand new additions to the walking wounded in Buffalo.

Keon Coleman in a boot

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) warms up before a pre-season game against the Carolina Panthers at the New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In what is concerning news for Coleman, who was injured in the preseason-opener against the Carolina Panthers, he was wearing a walking boot when reporters spotted him, according to Sal Capaccio of WGR 550.

The fact that Coleman is wearing a boot suggests his injury might be more serious than initially thought. Head coach Joe Brady offered a positive update on him after the preseason contest.

"They were both good. (Coleman) and DJ were both good talking to them after," Brady said of Moore and Coleman. "Again, we'll see what the medical ends up looking like."

More Bills injury info

Buffalo Bills guard Connor McGovern (66) enters the field before a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bell's injury is a lower body issue, Brady told reporters Saturday, but Brady's suggestion that Bell could have played if it were a regular season game is a strong hint it isn't a serious issue.

"His lower body right now, getting him back," BRady said of Bell. "If it was a (regular season) game, he would have been able to play today."

Like Bell, McGovern is dealing with an unspecified lower-body injury and it's expected to be a multi-week issue, as we reported last week.

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