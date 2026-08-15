Bills Injury Updates on DJ Moore, Keon Coleman, Skyler Bell After Preseason Week 1

The Buffalo Bills completed their first preseason game of 2026 on Saturday afternoon and emerged victorious over the Carolina Panthers, 29-14.

The Bills had a few injury scares during the contest, with wideouts DJ Moore and Keon Coleman both getting banged up.

Moore's injury happened on the Bills' second offensive series of the game, which was also the last for the first-team offense. The veteran wide receiver was grabbing at his ankle after making his third catch of the game before walking off under his own power.

On the very next drive, Coleman came down with an apparent lower body injury before he exited the contest.

DJ Moore, Keon Coleman injury updates

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thankfully, according to head coach Joe Brady, neither player is believed to be dealing with anything serious, although Brady cautioned the team is still waiting on the medicals for both.

"When I talked with him, he said he was good, so we'll see what tomorrow looks like," Brady said of Moore.

"They were both good. (Coleman) and DJ were both good talking to them after," Brady said of Moore and Coleman. "Again, we'll see what the medical ends up looking like."

Skyler Bell injury update

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Skyler Bell. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The rookie wide receiver did not suit up at all in the preseason opener due to a previously undisclosed injury.

The good news is, Bell isn't dealing with anything serious and could have played if it was the regular season, Brady said. He revealed it's a lower body injury for the young wideout.

"His lower body right now, getting him back," he said of Bell. "If it was a (regular season) game, he would have been able to play today."

Strong preseason debuts for Moore, Coleman

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore's first preseason contest with the Bills was a good one, with the veteran wide receiver reeling in three catches for 61 yards, including a 32-yard grab that was the Bills' longest play of the afternoon.

Safe to say, the chemistry between Moore and quarterback Josh Allen is looking very good early on.

As for Coleman, he wasn't as productive with three catches for 17 yards, but he did score a touchdown in his first preseason game of 2026. The Bills will hope that's a sign of things to come in what is a make-or-break year for the former second-round pick.

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