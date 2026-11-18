Entering Week 11, the Buffalo Bills are the top team in the AFC at 8-1. It's been a remarkable start for head coach Joe Brady, who is in his first year in the role.

That win record is expected to increase this weekend as the Bills are heavy favorites over the Miami Dolphins. Not only are the Dolphins just 1-8, but they're without quarterback Malik Willis, running back De’Von Achane, and defensive tackle Zach Sieler are all on the IR.

That means multiple backups will play a big role for Miami, including Kyle McCord who will replace Willis under center. That doesn't mean there won't be some concerns for Buffalo when they take on the Dolphins, and here are three of the more pressing that they need to worry about.

Buffalo's mounting injury concerns in secondary

Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford enters the field before a game against the Baltimore Ravens. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Injuries have been a problem for the Bills and in their most recent win, they saw multiple defensive backs get banged up. That includes Christian Benford, who suffered a groin injury and his status is still in question. Dee Alford was ruled out during the game with a concussion and Cole Bishop had a shoulder issue. During the game, Maxwell Hairston and Amani Hooker both received some attention, but thankfully they didn't miss time.

That said, the Bills have to hope for better luck in this department on Sunday. While they can overcome injuries and still defeat the Dolphins, losing too many players in the secondary could prove to be a problem.

Slow starts on offense

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen scrambles against the Miami Dolphins. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Slow starts on offense have become a theme for the Bills and that was the case in Week 10 against the Jets. Buffalo went into halftime with a 10-6 lead, and the Jets made it 10-9 before the Bills offense took over.

They've primarily been able to overcome these concerns, but eventually, the slow starts could lead to a frustrating loss. Going against a struggling Miami team could be exactly what they need to get off to a fast start and begin to build more confidence.

Potential trap game ahead of tough schedule

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler talks with Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest concern of all entering Week 11 is the potential for this to be a trap game. Buffalo has lost to Miami just twice over the past 16 meetings, but that includes their most recent showdown when the Dolphins won 31-13 in November.

Even with the latest contest being a loss, the Bills have owned this rivalry as of late. Throw in the injuries and there's no reason to think they won't win easily in Week 11. As we know, that in itself can be a problem.

Far too often, we see teams fall victim to trap games, especially when a tough game is coming up next. For the Bills, a tough slate is on the horizon as they will face Kansas City, New England, Green Bay, Chicago and Denver over the next four games. That's a daunting stretach, but Buffalo can't get caught looking past Miami.

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