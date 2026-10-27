Will Lamar Jackson Return to Face Bills? Doctor's Opinion vs. Ian Rapoport's Report

The Buffalo Bills know their next opponent is the Baltimore Ravens.

As to whom the opponent will start at quarterback on November 1 in Orchard Park, it doesn't appear that even the Ravens know that at this point in time.

Two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson has missed the last three games due to what Dr. David Chao believes is a left ankle eversion sprain. Conventional wisdom suggests Jackson will return for the Week 8 game against the Bills, but there's certainly reason for doubt.

There was a thought that Jackson, although not 100 percent, could have played against the Cincinnati Bengals on October 25. After limited participation in practice, the QB1 was tabbed as questionable to play on Friday's injury report. On Saturday, the Ravens ruled him out.

Oct 11, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, Chao, a former San Diego Chargers' team doctor who now offers expert injury analysis, gave Jackson a one-in-three chance to suit up in Week 7.

This week, Chao has issued a 50 percent probability that Jackson returns to game action against the Bills.

"I don't think he's for sure playing this week yet. I think this is a 50-50 week," said Chao on Monday. "Let's see how it develops. It's a big game, Bills, etc., but I don't think it's a guarantee that he's playing. I think it's 50-50 right now."

Lamar Jackson keeps trending closer to a return.



Week 6: I had him at 85% no-go

Week 7: 66% no-go

Week 8: 50-50



This is his best chance to return since the ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/kxbYA7udrK — David J. Chao - ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) October 26, 2026

Ian Rapoport says Jackson 'will play'

On Tuesday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport appeared on ESPN's Big Day, and proceeded to make a strong declaration.

"I expect, based on the people I've spoken with, that Lamar Jackson will play this week. He will be on the field this week against the Buffalo Bills," said Rapoport. "He is believed to be as close to 100 percent as he has been, and the Ravens do expect him to play."

As for Ravens' head coach Jesse Minter, his comments did not reach that same level of confidence.

"Lamar's working his butt off to be back, to be out there," said Minter one day after losing to the Bengals. "I'll think he'll be in a decent spot, but we'll know a lot more on Wednesday."

It's also worth noting that Rapoport called Jackson's ankle sprain "a two-to-three week injury."

Oct 4, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks on after a play during the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quite frankly, it's foolish for him to speak so matter of factly. There have been plenty of instances where this type of injury, depending upon severity, can take up to four weeks, especially when the player relies as heavily on his legs as Jackson does.

There's also reason to question Rapoport's sources in this situation. Last week, Jackson called out the talking head for apparently mis-reporting the injury.

"Ian Rapoport said that? He part of the training staff?" said Jackson during his media availability.

Preparing for Lamar Jackson or Tyler Huntley

The Bills are 2-2 against Jackson as a starter in the regular season and 2-0 in the playoffs.

While Jackson is probably more likely to play than not, the Bills must prepare in case backup Tyler Huntley gets the call again.

Huntley, who can also tuck it and run effectively, owns an 8-11 record as a starter. He has 34 career appearances under his belt, accounting for 17 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions.

Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) fumbles the ball during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Last time out against the Bengals, Huntley completed 67.6 percent of passes for 298 yards and one touchdown. He was sacked four times and intercepted once in the 35-13 loss.

While the QB choice is TBD, the Ravens will almost definitely be without starting guard Olaivavega “Vega” Ioane due to injury.

As for the Bills' injury outlook, they appear to be nearing full strength in Week 8.

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