Bills' Next Opponent Receives Worrisome Injury News as Ravens Take Another Hit

The Buffalo Bills’ players and coaches may have been on a bye week over the last several days, but that wasn’t the case for the majority of teams in the league in Week 7 as the NFL was jam packed with plenty of exciting action last weekend.

For Buffalo’s upcoming opponent—the Baltimore Ravens—things weren’t so exciting on Sunday, though, as the AFC North squad fell short at home to the Cincinnati Bengals, 35-13, after originally leading 13-0 at halftime. The loss marked the team’s second straight in its division to fall to 4-3 on the season under first-year head coach Jesse Minter.

July 30, 2026; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens' guard Vega Ioane (71) takes the field during practice at the Under Armour Peformance Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Furthermore, Baltimore appears to have lost an important member of its offensive line during the last matchup with Cincinnati, as well, as NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Tuesday morning that Ravens’ starting offensive guard Olaivavega “Vega” Ioane, who was selected at pick No. 14 overall in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft out Penn State this past spring, suffered a MCL sprain against the Bengals.

A 22-year-old native of Graham, Washington, Ioane was the fourth offensive lineman selected in the first round of April’s draft, but he was also the first guard to go off the board.

Seen by many talent evaluators as a sure-fire NFL starter, Ioane seamlessly transitioned into the starting lineup for Baltimore this offseason.

Apr. 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Former Penn State Nittany Lions' offensive guard Olaivavega Ioane is selected by the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Making starts at right guard and center out of necessity due to various other injured players going down earlier this season up front for the Ravens, the former Nittany Lions’ lineman has been a solid presence along the offensive line during his first season as a professional.

In fact, according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, the 6-foot-4, 326-pound thumper allowed only a 4.6% pressure rate entering Week 6, and he surrendered zero sacks in 163 pass-blocking snaps (84 at RG, 79 at C), as well, making him the highest-rated rookie guard in the NFL in that critical department.

Baltimore’s list of ailments keep compounding entering Week 8

Oct. 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens' backup quarterback Tyler Huntley (5) looks to pass as interior offensive linemen John Simpson (74) and Vega Ioane (71) block in the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For that reason, the news of Ioane being sidelined for at least “a little bit” is certainly brutal information to receive at this juncture of the season, especially considering that Baltimore’s franchise veteran quarterback Lamar Jackson is likely set to return to the lineup after missing the past three games with an apparent ankle injury.

If the rookie stalwart is unable to suit up against the Bills this weekend at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, then it will mean that the Ravens will be trotting out their sixth different offensive line combination through the first eight weeks of 2026 campaign.

And, while that’s a sight that Buffalo’s AFC counterpart likely doesn’t want to see this weekend, it’s certainly a situation that the Bills and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard will have to capitalize on.

Bills’ interior DL needs to dominate with Ioane likely out

Sep. 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills' defensive lineman Deone Walker (96) tackles Houston Texans' running back Woody Marks (4) during the first half at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whether it be up-and-coming defensive star Deone Walker or former top-10 pick Ed Oliver on the interior of Buffalo’s defensive front, someone on the defensive line needs to dominate their battle with Baltimore’s backup at right guard on Sunday.

The matchup between the Bills and Ravens has future playoff implications written all over it, so it’ll be imperative that Buffalo takes full advantage of any areas of weakness that their upcoming opponent might have.

The objective for first-year head coach Joe Brady has seemingly always been to reach the No. 1 seed in the AFC during his inaugural season as the head man in charge in Western New York, and that goal appears to be more in reach than ever before entering November 2026, especially after the Kansas City Chiefs just dropped their first game of the season on Sunday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks.

Buffalo Bills' first-year head coach Joe Brady (left) talks with new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard (right) during the opening day of Buffalo's training camp at St. John Fisher University on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Pittsford, New York. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Out of the bye week, Brady and Leonhard must create a plan of attack to push forward with vengeance over the final 11 games of the season.

Exploiting Baltimore’s shortcomings up front would be a great place to start on Sunday.

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