What Bills' Fans Should Expect if D.J. Moore Misses Week 3 vs. Chargers

The Buffalo Bills dodged a bullet with D.J. Moore’s shoulder injury. But what will their passing offense look like if he is to miss their Week 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers?

Moore was diagnosed with an AC joint sprain that he suffered in the win over the Detroit Lions. Moore is now listed as day-to-day. For his recovery, the Bills' Thursday night game gives him 10 days to heal up before hosting the Chargers.

Hopefully he has a speedy recovery and does not miss any game action. But if he is to miss time, there’s a litany of options that Buffalo can deploy in his absence.

From @SportsCenter: The #Bills got good news on WR DJ Moore, who suffered an AC joint sprain. Plus, the latest on DT Ed Oliver. pic.twitter.com/PetbM8RDCL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 18, 2026

Dalton Kincaid unleashed

Kincaid had already become a focal point of Joe Brady’s passing game in his first two weeks as the Bills' head coach. But Moore missing time would certainly open up more targets his way.

Through the first two weeks of the season, the Utah product has already garnered 14 targets, with six against the Texans and eight more against the Lions. That seven targets per game statline could approach 10 if the 2023 first-rounder is at the top of the food chain in Buffalo’s passing game.

Brady deployed Kincaid in unique ways after Moore’s injury, including out wide and in the slot. Having great tight end depth has allowed for that.

More 12 and 13 personnel

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) high fives fans while exiting the field after the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Having backup TEs in Dawson Knox and Jackson Hawes gives the Bills the flexibility to get big in their lineup. The two are capable receivers, too, as Knox also hit pay dirt against the Lions.

Those TEs are also vital in the run game. So, Buffalo could follow its trend of running the ball late against Detroit with reigning rushing champion James Cook.

But the offense does feature other pieces in the passing game that Josh Allen will look to get involved.

Calling on the WR corps

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) celebrates a first down against Detroit Lions during the first half at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY, on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Whether it's Keon Coleman, Josh Palmer or Khalil Shakir, the Bills are set up to have viable receivers step up if Moore sits out. The Florida State product had the most produvctive night of the wideouts, and the Canadian native scored in both of Buffalo's first two games.

While Shakir has not shined yet, he is one of Allen's most trusted veterans. He has already garnered 12 targets in two games, hauling in seven for a total of 88 yards. He figures to earn more looks inside and outside of the slot with Moore ailing.

There's no question Moore's impact will be missed. But the Bills are not devoid of options to supplement in his absence.

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