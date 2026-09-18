Biggest Takeaways From Buffalo Bills Week 2 Victory Over Detroit Lions

The Buffalo Bills are 2-0 to start the season after handing the Detroit Lions their first loss of the year on Thursday Night Football.

It was the first official game at the New Highmark Stadium, and the Bills celebrated in style. Josh Allen led them to an early 21-0 lead, and while the Lions continued to fight back, Buffalo proved to be the superior team, winning easily by a score of 41-31.

The Bills now get a 10-day break, with their next game being on Sunday, September 27th against the Los Angeles Chargers. Before turning our attention to the next game, let's check out some big takeaways from their Week 2 victory.

Josh Allen makes history in superhuman effort

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen enters the field before the game against the Detroit Lions at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Allen will go down in Buffalo history for many reasons, and added one to the list on Thursday. Allen led the Bills on an 85-yard scoring drive to kick off the game and scored a one-yard touchdown. Not only did that give Buffalo a 7-0 lead, but it will go down as the first regular-season touchdown in the history of New Highmark Stadium.

Allen made even more history when he became the first player in NFL history to have at least five passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns through the first two games of the season. Allen also added another notch on his belt by throwing four total touchdowns in the first half, something he has now done four times in his career.

Buffalo has always hitched their wagon to Allen, and this was one of the better performances he's had. He finished with 248 yards through the air and another 69 on the ground, with five total touchdowns.

Bills maligned WRs turning into legit threats, will be needed

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman runs against the Detroit Lions during the first half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout the offseason, there were rumors that Joshua Palmer and Keon Coleman could be on the way out. Coleman, who had a great debut in 2025 before fading away, was seen as a draft bust. Palmer, who signed a three-year, $30 million extension last offseason, had just 22 receptions for 303 yards and no touchdowns.

Despite adding DJ Moore and Skyler Bell this offseason, Coleman and Palmer not only made the 53-man roster but have also been key contributors. Palmer had a 34-yard touchdown in Week 1, which proved to be the game-winner. This week, he had a 43-yard touchdown on his first target against the Lions. Coleman also played well in this one, catching six passes for 63 yards.

Going forward, the Bills need these two to continue trending in the right direction. During the second quarter, Moore went down with an apparent shoulder injury and could miss time. That means Allen will need Coleman and Palmer to step up alongside Khalil Shakir to fill the void.

Dalton Kincaid has arrived

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid makes a catch for a touchdown against Detroit Lions safety Thomas Harper. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the past three years, Dalton Kincaid has been on the verge of breaking out. He's always proven to be a dynamic pass catcher, but health concerns have held him back. Following a fully healthy offseason, Kincaid is putting together the best start to his career.

After going for 130 yards and a touchdown in Week 1, Kincaid was just as impressive in Week 2 with seven receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown. When he's on his game, as he has been to start this season, this offense can reach new heights.

Jim Leonhard's aggressive defense is working, but has holes

Buffalo Bills linebacker Bradley Chubb reacts during the first half against the Detroit Lions at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Bills hired Jim Leonhard as their new defensive coordinator, he made it clear that he wanted to play an aggressive defense. Leonhard wanted to attack the opposing offense rather than sit back and be reactive.

Through the first two games, it's clear that his scheme is working, and the biggest benefactor has been Greg Rousseau. The sixth-year defender had two sacks and two forced fumbles in the opener. On Thursday, he recorded two more sacks and had another forced fumble in the first quarter alone. It's not just Rousseau who has been excelling either. Deone Walker has been a menace, and Bradley Chubb has been generating pressure at a high rate and recorded his first sack as a Bill on Thursday.

As impressive as the defense has been, we have seen holes in each of the first two games. Buffalo gave up 31 points to the Texans in Week 1 and surrendered 31 this week. Buffalo had a 21-0 lead, but the Lions kept fighting back, thanks in large part to untimely penalties. They also gave up a field goal right before the half, followed by a touchdown to begin the third quarter.

In the end, there's plenty to be excited about, especially after watching their key three-and-out in the fourth quarter that might have sealed the win. That said, Leonhard's unit needs to find a way to stay consistent for 60 minutes. If they can do that, this team will be impossible to stop.

Ed Oliver injury leaves Buffalo thin on the D-line

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver warms up before the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defensive line was already an area of concern for the Bills, and that became more worrisome ahead of Thursday night's game. During warmups, Ed Oliver suffered a hip injury and was unable to play. With him out, Deone Walker and DeWayne Carter stepped up and played well, but the Bills might want to look for outside help if Oliver is going to miss significant time.

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