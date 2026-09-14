Bills' Thrilling Week 1 Win Shows Three Reasons Why Passing Game Will Thrive in 2026
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Joe Brady and Josh Allen's passing attack had a day in the Buffalo Bills' 2026 season opener. Doing so against the Houston Texans' vaunted defense shows what can be on the horizon this season.
The Bills nearly blew a 10-point deficit, but ultimately came through in the end to defeat the Texans 36-31 in Week 1. Those 36 points and Buffalo's 323 passing yards were both figures that the No. 1-ranked Houston defense allowed all of 2025.
That was far more encouraging than Allen and the Bills' last two trips to NRG Stadium in the 2024 season and in 2025 on Thursday Night Football. But it just goes to show how different this passing game should look in 2026.
Depth in the receiver room
When a player as capable as Josh Palmer makes a play as he did on his game-winning touchdown catch as your WR4, you're in a good spot. Palmer's biggest issue in 2025 was not his play; it was his health. So, to see him get back into the fold was encouraging.
But the passing game was largely driven by D.J. Moore, who scored the first passing TD of the day in his historic Bills debut and totaled 100 yards receiving. His playmaking ability was on display all game and took pressure off Khalil Shakir (four receptions, 50 yards), who was able to roam the slot as he traditionally does.
Keon Coleman did not have the biggest day, but what is encouraging about the game is that there's area for the room to grow, especially if Skyler Bell is activated on game day and added to the mix moving forward.
But the biggest contributor to the passing attack in Week 1 doesn't even play WR.
Healthy Dalton Kincaid
Although Dalton Kincaid was a Pro Bowl alternate in 2025, he was limited to 12 games dealing with a PCL injury that has hampered him since his rookie season.
Sunday showed that 2026 may be his healthiest year yet, as he posted five catches for a career-high 130 yards.
In addition to receiving threats, though, what may be bigger than the pass catchers was Buffalo's front line keeping Allen upright to find these weapons.
Cleaner pass protection
Allen was sacked a career-high 40 times in 2025. The worst of it all, though, was when the Bills visited Houston and he was brought down for a career-worst eight sacks against the Texans' stout defensive line.
It was not perfect Sunday, but it was much improved, as Allen was only sacked twice.
If the new-look offensive line can hold down a unit like that after tying for the seventh-most sacks in the league last year, there's hope for more strong showings like that for them and their MVP QB.
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Khari Demos is an award-winning sports media creator and is a contributor for Bills On SI. He has written sports betting article covering the NFL for The Athletic and has written pieces about the NBA, MLB, college football and basketball, and more, throughout his career.