Bills' Thrilling Week 1 Win Shows Three Reasons Why Passing Game Will Thrive in 2026

Joe Brady and Josh Allen's passing attack had a day in the Buffalo Bills' 2026 season opener. Doing so against the Houston Texans' vaunted defense shows what can be on the horizon this season.

The Bills nearly blew a 10-point deficit, but ultimately came through in the end to defeat the Texans 36-31 in Week 1. Those 36 points and Buffalo's 323 passing yards were both figures that the No. 1-ranked Houston defense allowed all of 2025.

That was far more encouraging than Allen and the Bills' last two trips to NRG Stadium in the 2024 season and in 2025 on Thursday Night Football. But it just goes to show how different this passing game should look in 2026.

"This is not where the ball is supposed to go. We have never once repped the ball going there."



Josh Allen breaks down the Josh Palmer TD, which gave the Bills the lead late in the game



🎙️: @EvanWashburn pic.twitter.com/SMxQxE7Ti4 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 13, 2026

Depth in the receiver room

When a player as capable as Josh Palmer makes a play as he did on his game-winning touchdown catch as your WR4, you're in a good spot. Palmer's biggest issue in 2025 was not his play; it was his health. So, to see him get back into the fold was encouraging.

But the passing game was largely driven by D.J. Moore, who scored the first passing TD of the day in his historic Bills debut and totaled 100 yards receiving. His playmaking ability was on display all game and took pressure off Khalil Shakir (four receptions, 50 yards), who was able to roam the slot as he traditionally does.

Keon Coleman did not have the biggest day, but what is encouraging about the game is that there's area for the room to grow, especially if Skyler Bell is activated on game day and added to the mix moving forward.

But the biggest contributor to the passing attack in Week 1 doesn't even play WR.

Healthy Dalton Kincaid

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) runs with the ball against Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (2) during the fourth quarter at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Dalton Kincaid was a Pro Bowl alternate in 2025, he was limited to 12 games dealing with a PCL injury that has hampered him since his rookie season.

Sunday showed that 2026 may be his healthiest year yet, as he posted five catches for a career-high 130 yards.

In addition to receiving threats, though, what may be bigger than the pass catchers was Buffalo's front line keeping Allen upright to find these weapons.

Cleaner pass protection

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) drops back for a pass during the second half against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Allen was sacked a career-high 40 times in 2025. The worst of it all, though, was when the Bills visited Houston and he was brought down for a career-worst eight sacks against the Texans' stout defensive line.

It was not perfect Sunday, but it was much improved, as Allen was only sacked twice.

If the new-look offensive line can hold down a unit like that after tying for the seventh-most sacks in the league last year, there's hope for more strong showings like that for them and their MVP QB.

Bills OL did not miss a beat losing Aaron Kromer and David Edwards last offseason. They were really prepared to handle two elite pass rushers on the edge, throwing multiple guys their way, chipping with tight ends, and the overall health of Dion and Spencer helps.



It was… — Ajay Cybulski (@AjayCybulski) September 13, 2026

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