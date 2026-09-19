Buffalo Bills' Highest And Lowest Graded Players in Week 2 Victory vs. Lions

Week 2 was a celebration for the Buffalo Bills as they hosted the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football. This marked their first official home game at the New Highmark Stadium and it was a major event.

The Barenaked Ladies were there to sing the Canadian National Anthem while actress, and loyal Bills fan, Auliʻi Cravalho sang the American National Anthem. During the halftime show, One Republic was on had to entertain the fans.

Beyond all the pageantry, the Bills put on a show. They were firing on all cylinders as they defeated the Lions 41-31, giving them a 2-0 start to the season. Head coach Joe Brady made history as the first coach in franchise history to start his career 2-0, and he had plenty of game balls to hand out following the victory.

While there were plenty of players who deserve praise, there were a handful who know they weren't up to par. That said, here's a look at the top-five graded players according to PFF, as well as the five lowest-graded from Buffalo's win.

Five highest graded Buffalo Bills in Week 2

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs to score a touchdown against the Detroit Lions. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Deone Walker, DT - 93.0 Greg Rousseau, OLB - 90.8 Josh Allen, QB - 90.6 Dalton Kincaid, TE - 84.3 Dion Dawkins, LT - 81.7

Anyone who watched the game could have guessed Josh Allen would have been among the top players in Week 2. Allen finished with 248 passing yards and 69 rushing yards with five total touchdowns. What was unexpected, however, is that two players finished ahead of him in PFF's grading.

Allen had an impressive 90.6 overall, which was right behind Greg Rousseau, who was second with a 90.8. Rousseau, who had two sacks and a forced fumble, was behind Deone Walker. Despite recording just one tackle, Walker was a menace on Thursday with three quarterback hits and three batted balls. Two of those came on the same drive late in the fourth quarter, shutting the door on a Detroit comeback attempt.

Dalton Kincaid, who had 95 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions and Dion Dawkins rounded out the top five.

Five lowest graded Buffalo Bills in Week 2

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore runs against Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Landon Jackson, DE - 36.1 Davison Igbinosun, CB - 38.8 DJ Moore, WR - 39.8 Cole Bishop, S - 42.2 Damar Hamlin, S - 42.4

The lowest-graded players had two names atop the list that are concerning. Defensive end Landon Jackson was expected to thrive under Jim Leonhard but has struggled in the first two games, finishing this one with a 36.1 rating. He was slightly ahead of cornerback Davison Igbinosun, who had a 38.8.

DJ Moore, who left the game with a shoulder injury, had a 39.8 but he had just one touch and one pass target. Cole Bishop and Damar Hamlin rounded out the bottom five, although Bishop wasn't 100 percent healthy entering this game.

Two players who deserve mention

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff keeps the ball and runs keeping away from Buffalo Bills defensive tackle DeWayne Carter. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Keon Coleman, WR - 79.0

DeWayne Carter, DT - 75.5

Two players who deserve mention for their work are Keon Coleman and DeWayne Carter. Coleman stepped up with six receptions for 65 yards and filled in nicely for Moore, who suffered a shoulder injury in the first half. DeWayne Carter had to take over for Ed Oliver, who injured his hip in warmups, and had one of the best outings of his young career.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —