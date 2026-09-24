Bills' Week 3 Injury Report: DJ Moore 'Felt Great,' But Three Players Miss Practice

The Buffalo Bills listed 10 different players on Wednesday's Week 3 injury report, but only three were non-participants.

With the Bills preparing for a September 27 home kickoff against the Los Angeles Chargers, wide receiver Keon Coleman along with defensive linemen Ed Oliver and TJ Sanders were unavailable. In a positive development, wide receiver DJ Moore was present and participated in a limited capacity.

Per Bills' first-year head coach Joe Brady, Sanders underwent an appendectomy on Tuesday. He missed the season's first two games due to a new issue, and he was also sent home from practice due to illness prior to the September 17 game.

Meanwhile, Coleman and Oliver's injuries stem from that Thursday Night Football affair.

Sep 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) makes a catch against Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during the second half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coleman briefly left the primetime game during the second quarter after he appeared to roll his ankle. With Moore already out, Coleman returned prior to halftime and finished the game by leading all Bills' wide receivers with 55 offensive snaps. He caught all six of his targets for 63 yards.

Oliver, however, never made it to kickoff. The veteran defensive tackle injured his hip during pregame warmups. According to NFL injury expert Dr. David Chao, it's not a long-term issue, but it could keep him out in Week 3.

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) is tackled by Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) and teammates in the second half at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When addressing reporters prior to Wednesday's practice, it sounded as if Brady indirectly referenced potential game day availability for Coleman and Oliver.

"There'll be guys that are not gonna be out there at practice today, that still feel good about them playing in the game this week," said Brady.

DJ Moore's progress

Moore hit the ground hard while diving for a pass in the end zone last time out against the Lions. He didn't return, but subsequent reports suggested that the Bills' WR1 avoided serious injury.

Listed with a shoulder, Moore is believed to have sprained his AC joint. Although he was present, the 29-year-old wide receiver was seen wearing a red non-contact jersey while running through individual drills during the media-viewing portion of Wednesday's practice.

"Felt great. Still gotta go through some things, but we gonna be good," said Moore after practice.

It's more than possible Moore, who has not missed a start since December 2020, will be available when the Bills host the Chargers on Sunday.

"[He] will likely need a game day AC joint injection to play effectively," said Chao, who spent 17 years as the San Diego Chargers' team doctor.

Joe Andreessen, Ar'maj Reed-Adams added

Along with Coleman and Oliver, backup linebacker Joe Andreessen and reserve rookie offensive lineman Ar'maj Reed-Adams account for the four new additions to the injury report in Week 3.

Andreessen practiced in full with a knee injury. The backup linebacker has not seen a defensive snap yet this season, but has seen a heavy workload on special teams.

Reed-Adams was limited on Wednesday by an elbow issue. The seventh-round rookie has been inactive on game day in Weeks 1 and 2.

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Joe Andreessen (44) leaves the field after a game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ty Johnson's imminent return

The Bills have been without third-down running back Ty Johnson for the first two games due to a hamstring injury suffered back in August 8.

Johnson logged three consecutive limited practices heading into the Week 2 matchup against Detroit with a questionable tag. Buffalo made Johnson a game day inactive, but Brady classified him as "close" to being available.

Wednesday's full participation suggests Johnson will be ready to go for Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

Bills running back Ty Johnson spins through a hole up the middle for yards against the Jets during the first half of their game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bills' Injury Report (Week 3)

WEDNESDAY

ILB Terrel Bernard (knee) — FP



OLB Bradley Chubb (thumb) — FP



WR Keon Coleman (ankle) — DNP



DB Jordan Hancock (hamstring) — LP



RB Ty Johnson (hamstring) — FP



WR DJ Moore (shoulder) - LP



DL Ed Oliver (hip) - DNP



G Ar'maj Reed-Adams (elbow) - LP



DL TJ Sanders (illness) - DNP

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