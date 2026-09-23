DJ Moore, Ed Oliver, Keon Coleman Injury Updates from Bills' First Week 3 Practice

The Buffalo Bills were missing a key wide receiver at Wednesday's practice, but it was not WR1 DJ Moore.

After suffering an AC joint sprain during the September 17 victory over the Detroit Lions, Moore was participating when the Bills returned to work in Orchard Park. He was seen wearing a red non-contact jersey while running through individual drills as Buffalo prepares to host the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3.

In a worrisome development, wide receiver Keon Coleman was absent as were defensive linemen Ed Oliver and TJ Sanders (h/t The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia). The latter underwent an appendectomy yesterday per head coach Joe Brady. It's beginning to look like Injured Reserve could be in the cards for Sanders, who missed the season's first two games due to a knee issue.

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) warms up before the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"There's gonna be some things injury wise that we're gonna have to evaluate throughout the week," said Brady prior to Wednesday's practice. "There'll be guys that are not gonna be out there at practice today, that still feel good about them playing in the game this week."

What we know about Keon Coleman, Ed Oliver

It's presumed that Coleman and Oliver are the "guys" that Brady referenced during his pre-practice update.

Coleman missed a few plays during the Week 2 win after appearing to roll his ankle late in the second quarter. He returned with under 1:00 remaining in the first half and proceeded to finish the game, leading all Bills' wide receivers with 55 snaps. Coleman caught all six of his targets for 63 yards.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) makes a catch against Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during the second half at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY, on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oliver is seemingly the other player that the Bills "are gonna have to evaluate." this week. The starting defensive lineman, who was not on the injury report leading into the game, tweaked his hip during September 17 pre-game warmups.

While Oliver's injury isn't seen as a long-term issue, he could be forced to miss the September 27 game against the Chargers.

"It appears to be a right hip flexor strain, which can happen in pregame, but is unusual," said Dr. David Chao, who analyzes sports injuries using video and his 17 years experience as San Diego Chargers' team physician. "Don't think this is an Injured Reserve situation. It's not surgical, but this certainly puts next week in doubt, even given the extra time from a Thursday to Sunday turnaround."

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) reacts after a play during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DJ Moore projection

Having built a reputation for durability, Moore seems to be on track to play, in some capacity, come Sunday.

NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter reported that the Bills' wide receiver is day to day entering Week 3. Meanwhile, Chao, who is also known as the ProFootballDoc, predicted Moore would be limited in practice and would need an injection to play effectively this week.

The 29-year-old Moore, who made five receptions for 100 yards in his Bills' debut on September 13, has not missed a start since December 2025 when he was with the Carolina Panthers. Furthermore, that absence was due to a positive COVID test as opposed to a legitimate injury.

Sep 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Trainers attend to Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) after an apparent injury during the first half against the Detroit Lions at New Highmark Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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