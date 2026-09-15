Bills' Week 2 Injury Report: Three Starters Added on Short Week With Lions Looming
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The Buffalo Bills escaped their season-opening win in near-perfect health, but there are three new injury statuses to officially monitor during the short week.
Required to submit the first practice report on Monday with a Thursday Night Football game on the horizon, the Bills added three players dealing with minor injuries to three holdovers from last week.
"We got a short week," said first-year head coach Joe Brady. "After the first win you don't get much time to think about it because Detroit will happen really quick."
In an encouraging development, wide receiver DJ Moore was not one of the additions. Moore, who made five receptions for 100 yards in his Bills' debut, briefly left the September 13 opener against the Houston Texans after getting rolled up on while pursuing a loose ball.
Safety Cole Bishop and inside linebacker Terrel Bernard, who were both examined for issues during Sunday's game, have official injury statuses. Bishop is nursing knee/groin injuries while Bernard tweaked his calf. Meanwhile, outside linebacker Bradley Chubb has a documented thumb problem.
All three aforementioned players finished the game in Houston.
Bishop and Chubb were both full participants in practice. Bernard, who played all 79 defensive snaps against the Texans, was listed as limited.
Being less than 24 hours after their Week 1 game ended, the Bills did not hold an official practice on Monday. Therefore, all statuses are estimations only.
Updates on three holdovers from Week 1
The Bills listed three players as questionable to play on their final Week 1 injury report, and all three remain there as the team prepares to host the Detroit Lions on September 17.
Defensive lineman TJ Sanders and third-down running back Ty Johnson, who both were inactive on Sunday, are still limited. Sanders is dealing with a knee issue that popped up in practice last week while Johnson is working his way back from an August 8 hamstring injury.
Defensive back Jordan Hancock, who played 24 special teams snaps against the Texans, appeared as a full participant on Monday. He's battling a quad issue.
The Bills will release official injury report updates on Tuesday and Wednesday evening.
Bills' Week 2 Injury Report
MONDAY
ILB Terrel Bernard (calf) — LP
S Cole Bishop (knee/groin) — FP
OLB Bradley Chubb (thumb) — FP
DB Jordan Hancock (quad) — FP
RB Ty Johnson (hamstring) — LP
DL TJ Sanders (knee) — LP
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.