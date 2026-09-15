Bills' Week 2 Injury Report: Three Starters Added on Short Week With Lions Looming

The Buffalo Bills escaped their season-opening win in near-perfect health, but there are three new injury statuses to officially monitor during the short week.

Required to submit the first practice report on Monday with a Thursday Night Football game on the horizon, the Bills added three players dealing with minor injuries to three holdovers from last week.

"We got a short week," said first-year head coach Joe Brady. "After the first win you don't get much time to think about it because Detroit will happen really quick."

In an encouraging development, wide receiver DJ Moore was not one of the additions. Moore, who made five receptions for 100 yards in his Bills' debut, briefly left the September 13 opener against the Houston Texans after getting rolled up on while pursuing a loose ball.

Safety Cole Bishop and inside linebacker Terrel Bernard, who were both examined for issues during Sunday's game, have official injury statuses. Bishop is nursing knee/groin injuries while Bernard tweaked his calf. Meanwhile, outside linebacker Bradley Chubb has a documented thumb problem.

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (8) celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All three aforementioned players finished the game in Houston.

Bishop and Chubb were both full participants in practice. Bernard, who played all 79 defensive snaps against the Texans, was listed as limited.

Being less than 24 hours after their Week 1 game ended, the Bills did not hold an official practice on Monday. Therefore, all statuses are estimations only.

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Bradley Chubb (9) runs onto the field before the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Updates on three holdovers from Week 1

The Bills listed three players as questionable to play on their final Week 1 injury report, and all three remain there as the team prepares to host the Detroit Lions on September 17.

Defensive lineman TJ Sanders and third-down running back Ty Johnson, who both were inactive on Sunday, are still limited. Sanders is dealing with a knee issue that popped up in practice last week while Johnson is working his way back from an August 8 hamstring injury.

Bills Ty Johnson runs through a gauntlet drill during Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on Aug. 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Defensive back Jordan Hancock, who played 24 special teams snaps against the Texans, appeared as a full participant on Monday. He's battling a quad issue.

The Bills will release official injury report updates on Tuesday and Wednesday evening.

Bills' Week 2 Injury Report

MONDAY

ILB Terrel Bernard (calf) — LP



S Cole Bishop (knee/groin) — FP



OLB Bradley Chubb (thumb) — FP



DB Jordan Hancock (quad) — FP



RB Ty Johnson (hamstring) — LP



DL TJ Sanders (knee) — LP

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