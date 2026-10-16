Bills' Week 6 Injury Report: Spencer Brown Upgraded, No progress for DJ Moore

The Buffalo Bills' second Week 6 injury report looks almost identical to the first with one notable difference.

Of the 15 players listed, only one accounted for a status change, and it was a welcome one. Starting right tackle Spencer Brown was upgraded to full participation at Thursday's practice after being limited during Wednesday's walkthrough.

A back flare-up forced Brown out of the October 12 road win over the Los Angeles Rams after only 16 offensive snaps. Backup Tylan Grable came in to finish the game, but he likely won't be needed to start against the Las Vegas Raiders on October 18.

Sep 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) warms up before a game against the Detroit Lions at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Just tweaked it. Nothing major. Disc looks fine. Had an MRI. Looks better than it did last year. Long-term wise that's good to hear. It's [current issue] straight up just muscular freaking out," said Brown on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Brown confirmed to reporters that he was good to go for Sunday's game.

DJ Moore, Ed Oliver remain sidelined

For the second day in a row, wide receiver DJ Moore and defensive lineman Ed Oliver did not practice.

Moore, who was wearing a red non-contact jersey, spent the media-viewing portion of practice on the sidelines. Oliver was seen doing exercises with a trainer off to the side.

Both players missed Monday's game due to injury issues that emerged during the October 4 loss to the New England Patriots. Moore reaggravated his ACL joint sprain while Oliver took a hit to the knee. Neither returned after leaving the field under their own power.

Bills wide receiver DJ Moore races away from Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. for yards after the catch during their game Sunday, September 27, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moore initially injured his shoulder during the Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions. He played in Weeks 3 and 4 before sitting out in Week 5. It was his first missed game since December 2020.

Oliver had a knee scope during the offseason, but it's unknown if this current issue is connected. He also missed the Week 2 victory due to a hip flexor.

At this point, one has to wonder if the Bills don't just play it safe and sit both players with the Week 7 bye to follow.

Ed Oliver, Tyrell Shavers, and Zane Durant off to the side with an athletic trainer. pic.twitter.com/u6OoAgkm6e — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) October 15, 2026

Josh Palmer, Dee Alford trend up

Neither wide receiver Josh Palmer and slot cornerback Dee Alford were available for Monday Night Football, but both appear on the cusp of returning to game action against the Raiders.

Palmer injured his shoulder during last Friday's practice. He was a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday, wearing a red non-contact jersey. Based upon a post-practice conversation, Buffalo News' reporter Jay Skurski surmises that Palmer will suit up on Sunday.

Alford tweaked his ankle against the Patriots, but appeared to move well at Thursday's practice. He was officially limited, but seems to be trending toward a Week 6 return.

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5) makes a catch against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TJ Sanders, Ty Johnson limited by MNF injuries

Defensive tackle TJ Sanders and running back Ty Johnson practiced on a limited basis for the second day in a row after getting nicked up on Monday.

Sanders, who had been slowed by a knee issue followed by a bout with appendicitis, made his season debut in Week 5. He seemingly made it through the game intact, but popped up on the injury report with a shoulder.

Meanwhile, Johnson apparently tweaked his hamstring. Considering a hamstring injury kept him out for almost all of August into September, this is one to monitor.

Oct 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is tackled by Buffalo Bills defensive tackle T.J. Sanders (98) on a two point conversion attempt during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bills' Injury Report (Week 6)

THURSDAY

CB Dee Alford (ankle) — LP



CB Christian Benford (toe) — FP



LB Terrel Bernard (knee) — FP



T Spencer Brown (back) — FP



OLB Bradley Chubb (thumb) — FP



WR Keon Coleman (ankle) — FP



DL Landon Jackson (knee) — FP



S CJ Gardner-Johnson (ankle/knee) — FP



RB Ty Johnson (hamstring) — LP



WR DJ Moore (shoulder) — DNP



DL Ed Oliver (knee) — DNP



WR Josh Palmer (shoulder) — LP



OLB TJ Parker (rib) — FP



G Ar'maj Reed-Adams (elbow) — FP



DL TJ Sanders (shoulder) — LP

WEDNESDAY

CB Dee Alford (ankle) — LP



CB Christian Benford (toe) — FP



LB Terrel Bernard (knee) — FP



T Spencer Brown (back) — LP



OLB Bradley Chubb (thumb) — FP



WR Keon Coleman (ankle) — FP



DL Landon Jackson (knee) — FP



S CJ Gardner-Johnson (ankle/knee) — FP



RB Ty Johnson (hamstring) — LP



WR DJ Moore (shoulder) — DNP



DL Ed Oliver (knee) — DNP



WR Josh Palmer (shoulder) — LP



OLB TJ Parker (rib) — FP



G Ar'maj Reed-Adams (elbow) — FP



DL TJ Sanders (shoulder) — LP

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