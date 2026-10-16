Bills' Week 6 Injury Report: Spencer Brown Upgraded, No progress for DJ Moore
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The Buffalo Bills' second Week 6 injury report looks almost identical to the first with one notable difference.
Of the 15 players listed, only one accounted for a status change, and it was a welcome one. Starting right tackle Spencer Brown was upgraded to full participation at Thursday's practice after being limited during Wednesday's walkthrough.
A back flare-up forced Brown out of the October 12 road win over the Los Angeles Rams after only 16 offensive snaps. Backup Tylan Grable came in to finish the game, but he likely won't be needed to start against the Las Vegas Raiders on October 18.
"Just tweaked it. Nothing major. Disc looks fine. Had an MRI. Looks better than it did last year. Long-term wise that's good to hear. It's [current issue] straight up just muscular freaking out," said Brown on Wednesday.
On Thursday, Brown confirmed to reporters that he was good to go for Sunday's game.
DJ Moore, Ed Oliver remain sidelined
For the second day in a row, wide receiver DJ Moore and defensive lineman Ed Oliver did not practice.
Moore, who was wearing a red non-contact jersey, spent the media-viewing portion of practice on the sidelines. Oliver was seen doing exercises with a trainer off to the side.
Both players missed Monday's game due to injury issues that emerged during the October 4 loss to the New England Patriots. Moore reaggravated his ACL joint sprain while Oliver took a hit to the knee. Neither returned after leaving the field under their own power.
Moore initially injured his shoulder during the Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions. He played in Weeks 3 and 4 before sitting out in Week 5. It was his first missed game since December 2020.
Oliver had a knee scope during the offseason, but it's unknown if this current issue is connected. He also missed the Week 2 victory due to a hip flexor.
At this point, one has to wonder if the Bills don't just play it safe and sit both players with the Week 7 bye to follow.
Josh Palmer, Dee Alford trend up
Neither wide receiver Josh Palmer and slot cornerback Dee Alford were available for Monday Night Football, but both appear on the cusp of returning to game action against the Raiders.
Palmer injured his shoulder during last Friday's practice. He was a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday, wearing a red non-contact jersey. Based upon a post-practice conversation, Buffalo News' reporter Jay Skurski surmises that Palmer will suit up on Sunday.
Alford tweaked his ankle against the Patriots, but appeared to move well at Thursday's practice. He was officially limited, but seems to be trending toward a Week 6 return.
TJ Sanders, Ty Johnson limited by MNF injuries
Defensive tackle TJ Sanders and running back Ty Johnson practiced on a limited basis for the second day in a row after getting nicked up on Monday.
Sanders, who had been slowed by a knee issue followed by a bout with appendicitis, made his season debut in Week 5. He seemingly made it through the game intact, but popped up on the injury report with a shoulder.
Meanwhile, Johnson apparently tweaked his hamstring. Considering a hamstring injury kept him out for almost all of August into September, this is one to monitor.
Bills' Injury Report (Week 6)
THURSDAY
CB Dee Alford (ankle) — LP
CB Christian Benford (toe) — FP
LB Terrel Bernard (knee) — FP
T Spencer Brown (back) — FP
OLB Bradley Chubb (thumb) — FP
WR Keon Coleman (ankle) — FP
DL Landon Jackson (knee) — FP
S CJ Gardner-Johnson (ankle/knee) — FP
RB Ty Johnson (hamstring) — LP
WR DJ Moore (shoulder) — DNP
DL Ed Oliver (knee) — DNP
WR Josh Palmer (shoulder) — LP
OLB TJ Parker (rib) — FP
G Ar'maj Reed-Adams (elbow) — FP
DL TJ Sanders (shoulder) — LP
WEDNESDAY
CB Dee Alford (ankle) — LP
CB Christian Benford (toe) — FP
LB Terrel Bernard (knee) — FP
T Spencer Brown (back) — LP
OLB Bradley Chubb (thumb) — FP
WR Keon Coleman (ankle) — FP
DL Landon Jackson (knee) — FP
S CJ Gardner-Johnson (ankle/knee) — FP
RB Ty Johnson (hamstring) — LP
WR DJ Moore (shoulder) — DNP
DL Ed Oliver (knee) — DNP
WR Josh Palmer (shoulder) — LP
OLB TJ Parker (rib) — FP
G Ar'maj Reed-Adams (elbow) — FP
DL TJ Sanders (shoulder) — LP
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.