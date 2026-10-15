Bills' First Week 6 Injury Report: Updates on Spencer Brown, DJ Moore, Ed Oliver

The Buffalo Bills listed 15 players on their official Week 6 injury report as they prepare to visit the Las Vegas Raiders for an October 18 matinee.

There were four new additions with starting right tackle Spencer Brown, rookie outside linebacker TJ Parker, safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and running back Ty Johnson all apparently coming out of Monday's win bothered by injury.

Meanwhile, defensive lineman TJ Sanders, who made his season debut in Week 5, remains on the injury report, but with a new issue.

Brown, who was limited on Wednesday, is the name that warrants the most attention. The right tackle left Monday's win after only 16 snaps due to a back flare-up.

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) celebrates after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"No one's gonna be 100 percent healthy right now. We just played a Monday night game. We're five weeks into the season. It's part of the grind. If guys can be out there, the anticipation is for them to be out there," said head coach Joe Brady.

In a positive development, the Bills removed inside linebackers Dorian Williams and Joe Andreessen along with safety Damar Hamlin and running back Ray Davis from the injury report. All four saw snaps during the October 12 primetime win.

Buffalo held a walkthrough practice on Wednesday at UC Irvine, meaning participation status is only an estimation. Five of the 15 players were listed as limited participants. Wide receiver DJ Moore and defensive lineman Ed Oliver, neither of whom were available in Week 5, were the lone two non-participants.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore #2 jumps over New England Patriots cornerback Charles Woods #22 during the first quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spencer Brown headlines Week 6 additions

Brown has a history of back issues, but he's still managed to to average 15 appearances per regular season since being drafted in 2021.

This reliable bookend's latest flare-up doesn't appear serious enough to keep him off the field come Sunday against the Raiders.

"Just tweaked it. Nothing major. Disc looks fine. Had an MRI. Looks better than it did last year. Long-term wise that's good to hear. It's [current issue] straight up just muscular freaking out," said Brown addressing reporters following the walkthrough.

He suggested he should be "good by Sunday."

Along with Brown, Johnson was also limited on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Gardner-Johnson and Parker were full participants.

Johnson is listed with a hamstring injury. It's not known if it's a recurrence of the same issue that sidelined the running back for the month of August.

WR updates: DJ Moore, Josh Palmer

Moore has been fighting through an AC joint sprain since hitting the turf hard during the September 17 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 2.

Giving it a go in Weeks 3 and 4, Moore was finally forced to sit out in Week 5 after reaggravating the injury against the New England Patriots on October 4. It was the first time Moore missed a game since December 2020, ending a 91-game appearance streak.

Meanwhile, Palmer injured his shoulder in practice last Friday. He missed Saturday's practice while being ruled out for Monday. Although only an estimation, it's a good sign to see him listed as a limited participant for the first practice of Week 6.

Sep 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5) runs to score a touchdown during the first half against the Detroit Lions at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Three defensive Week 5 scratches closer to returning?

Oliver, defensive lineman Landon Jackson and starting slot cornerback Dee Alford all missed the October 12 win after getting nicked up the week prior against the Patriots.

After injuring his knee, Oliver did not practice at all last week. He remained sidelined Wednesday.

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jackson, who was wearing a brace on his injured knee, was held out of Monday's game despite ending the practice week with back-to-back days of full participation. He was full again to begin this week.

Alford, who tweaked his ankle in Week 4, remained limited as the Bills began preparations for the Raiders.

Bills' Injury Report (Week 6)

WEDNESDAY

CB Dee Alford (ankle) — LP



CB Christian Benford (toe) — FP



LB Terrel Bernard (knee) — FP



T Spencer Brown (back) — LP



OLB Bradley Chubb (thumb) — FP



WR Keon Coleman (ankle) — FP



DL Landon Jackson (knee) — FP



S CJ Gardner-Johnson (ankle/knee) — FP



RB Ty Johnson (hamstring) — LP



WR DJ Moore (shoulder) — DNP



DL Ed Oliver (knee) — DNP



WR Josh Palmer (shoulder) — LP



OLB TJ Parker (rib) — FP



G Ar'maj Reed-Adams (elbow) — FP



DL TJ Sanders (shoulder) — LP

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