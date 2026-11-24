The Buffalo Bills did not hold an official practice while kicking off their short week on Monday.

Still, the Bills are required by the NFL to submit an injury report with estimated practice participations.

Fulfilling that commitment, Buffalo listed 14 players who are dealing with injuries heading into the November 26 home game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving night.

There are three notable additions to the Week 12 injury report.

Technically, right tackle Spencer Brown, who endured a back flare-up in October, is a re-add due to the a reemergence of the issue. Meanwhile, starting right guard O'Cyrus Torrence has an ankle injury and Bills' sacks leader Greg Rousseau is listed due to a back problem. Rousseau made 2.0 sacks against Miami, and he was not showing signs of injury during postgame interactions.

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Greg Rousseau (15) walks on the field during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a highly-encouraging development, wide receiver DJ Moore does not appear on the injury report. Moore hyperextended his leg late during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins on November 22. He returned to action following a quick examination, finishing with nine receptions for 91 yards and one touchdown.

"Sometimes, I wish he wasn't as tough, and it pains me to even say that," said head coach Joe Brady. "He's kind of like Josh, when he gets tackled, I just hope he gets up, because of how important he is."

As for tight end Dalton Kincaid, who missed the Week 11 win with a thumb, he was tabbed limited to start Week 12. When asked if Kincaid was close to being available this past Sunday, head coach Joe Brady said, "yeah."

Nov 22, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) is checked out by medical personal during the first half against the Miami Dolphins | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Christian Benford remains out

Starting outside cornerback Christian Benford, who was scratched from the lineup in Week 11, injured his groin during the second half against the New York Jets on November 15.

Benford did not practice in any official capacity last week en-route to being ruled out for Sunday's game on Friday.

As the Bills kicked off preparations for the Chiefs on Monday, Benford was the lone player listed as a non-participant. While the severity of his groin issue is not known publicly, it's presumed that the issue will sideline him for at least two weeks.

Although we've been surprised before, with the Thanksgiving game being only 11 days after the injury occurred, it seems overly optimistic to expect Benford back in the lineup against the Chiefs. It's looking like another call-up for veteran cornerback Tre'Davious White.

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (15) runs past Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) during the second half | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

More on Spencer Brown, O'Cyrus Torrence

Brown's back problems date back multiple seasons, including a surgery following his 2021 rookie season. He experienced a flare-up on October 12 against the Los Angeles Rams, leaving the Monday Night Football affair after only 16 snaps.

Brown returned to play the entire road game against the Las Vegas Raiders on October 18. The back, however, did not respond well during the Week 7 bye, and Brown was forced to miss the November 1 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Nov 22, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) warms up before the game against the Miami Dolphins at New Highmark Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brown was listed as a limited participant with Week 12 kicking off on Monday.

Torrence, an unexpected addition to the injury report, also earned a limited designation. He's apparently dealing with an ankle issue coming out of Sunday's win over the Dolphins.

More details are needed to make a guess on Torrence's potential availability for Thursday. It's worth noting, however, that Torrence hasn't missed a start since being drafted in 2023.

Damar Hamlin fighting multiple issues

Hamlin went from being in a walking boot, due to a toe injury, at the beginning of last week to playing and intercepting a pass against the Dolphins.

Remaining on the injury report with the toe, Hamlin is also listed with a neck issue this week. He was officially limited on Monday.

Nov 22, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after making an interception against the Miami Dolphins | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bills' Injury Report (Week 12)

MONDAY

CB Christian Benford (groin) — DNP



S Cole Bishop (shoulder) — FP



RT Spencer Brown (back) — LP



S Damar Hamlin (toe/neck) — LP



TE Jackson Hawes (shoulder) — FP



S Amani Hooker (knee) — FP



TE Dalton Kincaid (thumb/ankle) — LP



RB Ty Johnson (knee) — FP



C Connor McGovern (neck) — FP



DL Ed Oliver (oblique) — FP



OLB Greg Rousseau (back) — LP



DL TJ Sanders (shoulder) — LP



G O'Cyrus Torrence (ankle) — LP



ILB Dorian Williams (calf) — LP

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