Bills' Wide Receivers DJ Moore, Josh Palmer Headline Monday Night Inactives at Rams

The Buffalo Bills are sitting wide receiver DJ Moore down in Week 5.

Fighting through an AC joint sprain, and officially questionable on the final injury report, Moore was tabbed as one of the Bills' seven game day inactives for Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams on October 12.

Scratched from the lineup, Moore sees his 91-game consecutive appearance streak snapped. He made 12 receptions for 178 yards and one touchdown over his first four games as a Bill.

Josh Palmer, who was ruled out on Saturday due to a practice injury, is also inactive, meaning the Bills are down two wide receivers. Veteran Trent Sherfield is active as a practice squad elevation.

It was thought that Moore would be available to play when he practiced in a limited fashion on Saturday. Although pain tolerance is the main issue, it appears as if the Bills don't want to risk another reaggravation.

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) runs with the ball after making a catch against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Additionally, defensive linemen Ed Oliver and Landon Jackson along with starting slot cornerback Dee Alford are game day scratches. Both linemen suffered knee injuries last time out against the New England Patriots while Alford tweaked his ankle.

Rookie offensive linemen Jude Bowry and Ar'maj Reed-Adams round out the seven inactives for October 12.

Skyler Bell's debut

With Palmer out, Bills' fourth-round rookie wide receiver Skyler Bell is active for the first time this season.

"Skyler’s going to be up, and it was good because early in the week, he's taking DJ's [Moore] plays in practice as we kind of go through it," said Bills' first-year head coach Joe Brady after Saturday's practice in Orchard Park.

Bell, the No. 125 overall selection this past April, missed the Bills' first two preseason games due to an August 8 groin injury. He finally saw action in the exhibition finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, making seven catches for 49 yards.

With Bell, Greg Dortch and Sherfield being three of Buffalo's five active wide receivers, expect a heavier than usual workload for Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir. We projected a big game for both Coleman and tight end Dalton Kincaid.

Also of note, fifth-round rookie safety Jalon Kilgore is making his debut on Monday Night Football. Buffalo, which is undermanned in the secondary with Jordan Hancock on Injured Reserve and Alford inactive, were not able to elevate practice squad defensive back Te'Cory Couch due to injury.

Aug 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Skyler Bell (13) avoids a tackle by Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Doneiko Slaughter (19) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bills' Inactives (Week 5)

CB Dee Alford



T Jude Bowry



DL Landon Jackson



WR DJ Moore



DL Ed Oliver



WR Josh Palmer



G Ar'maj Reed-Adams

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