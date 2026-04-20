Injury Timeline Determined for Bills' 2025 Draft Pick Fighting for Roster Spot

Brandon Beane revealed a few injury updates as he met the media during the Buffalo Bills’ voluntary veteran minicamp on Monday, including a timeline for Jordan Hancock’s return to action.

The Bills’ 2025 fifth-round pick underwent offseason surgery to repair a shoulder injury and has yet to be cleared, according to Buffalo’s president of football operations/general manager.

“Doing well, not cleared,” said Beane regarding Hancock’s status. “I think that would be probably closer to [mandatory] minicamp or maybe even sometime [between] minicamp to training camp.”

Hancock began the offseason in a position to earn a contributing role for the Bills defensively. However, after a few free-agent additions, along with his injury, the second-year pro may be fighting for a roster spot this preseason.

New additions

Buffalo Bills cornerback Jordan Hancock (37) warms up before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The Bills brought in C.J. Gardner-Johnson through free agency, and he appears to be first in line to suit up next to Cole Bishop in the back end of the Buffalo secondary. Fellow veteran safety Geno Stone was also added to the mix as an experienced backup, while the team also re-signed Damar Hamlin.

All three players are on one-year deals, so their time in Western New York may be limited to the 2026 season. With that said, each member of that trio is equipped with considerably more experience than Hancock, who appeared in just 13 games during his rookie season and played 19% of Buffalo’s defensive snaps.

He finished his first NFL campaign with 22 tackles, while Pro Football Focus gave him a coverage grade of 66.4 and a run defense grade of 68.0.

Path to playing time

Buffalo Bills defensive back Jordan Hancock (37) reacts to intercepting a pass against the New York Giants only to have it nullified by a penalty during the second half at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

If Hancock hopes to remain on the Bills’ depth chart entering Week 1, his path to doing so will likely come through his contributions on special teams, where he played 58% of Buffalo’s snaps in 2025.

He could also be used elsewhere beyond safety, as he was drafted for his versatility to play both at that position and nickel cornerback. However, Buffalo also signed free agent Dee Alford to help replace the team’s former starting NCB Taron Johnson, so there isn’t a clear path for Hancock there either.

If the Bills were to move on from Hancock before the start of the regular season, he would become the second member of Buffalo’s 2025 draft class to have already departed the organization. Seventh-round wide receiver Kaden Prather was injured before being released before the start of his rookie year. Prather is not currently on an NFL roster.

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