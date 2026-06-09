What Josh Allen Said About Facing New Bills Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson in Practice

With multiple defenders joining the Buffalo Bills this offseason, it's easy to forget that they added a Super Bowl-winning safety who shared the lead for the most interceptions during the 2022 season.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who was called a Swiss-Army knife by Bills On SI writer Alex Brasky, signed a one-year deal worth up to $6 million. He gives them some much-needed talent in the secondary and is expected to start alongside 2025 breakout star Cole Bishop.

During their first minicamp practice, the Bills got to see a glimpse of what Gardner-Johnson brings to the table and he's already making a strong impression. Quarterback Josh Allen was asked during his presser about facing Gardner-Johnson and Allen had nothing but praise for a player he called a "constant competitor."

"It's been awesome. He's a competitor. He's the loudest guy in the room at all times. He's a constant, constant competitor and nothing he does is half speed. He does it full speed," said Allen.

"And to have a guy like that in your locker room, pushing your guys and forcing them to compete even harder, those guys are gems. And I think every team needs that type of guy."

C.J. Gardner-Johnson fills a major need for the Bills

New Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson shown during his time with the Chicago Bears while facing the Bengals. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Buffalo has had its share of struggles at the safety position. Cole Bishop was able to break out in 2025 with 85 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, seven pass breakups, and three interceptions. Outside of Bishop, however, the Bills struggled throughout the year.

Veteran Jordan Poyer was brought back to help fill the void and he appeared in 10 games with nine starts. He was far better than expected, recording 70 tackles and an interception, but with Poyer recently turning 35 years old, finding a younger option was a must.

With limited draft capital following their trade for wide receiver D.J. Moore, the Bills knew they had to find help in free agency and landed Gardner-Johnson as well as Geno Stone. Gardner-Johnson is entering his eighth season in the league and has always been known as a talented player, but he also has some negative perceptions which include rumors of issues with teammates. He now has a chance to rehab his image, while also filling a major need for the Bills.

Buffalo's entire secondary is revamped

New Bills safety Geno Stone, shown here during his time with the Cincinnati Bengals. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Bills not only added Gardner-Johnson, and the overlooked Geno Stone at safety, but they also signed Dee Alford who is expected to be their starting nickel corner.

In the NFL draft, the Bills continued to add talent to the secondary, selecting Ohio State's Davison Igbinosun in the second round and South Carolina's Jalon Kilgore. New defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard clearly wanted to rebuild the secondary and that's exactly what they've done.