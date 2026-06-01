After Blockbuster NFL Trades, C.J. Gardner-Johnson Urges Bills to Sign Von Miller

On Monday, the NFL was shocked to see one of the best players in the game traded, with Myles Garrett going to the Los Angeles Rams. Later the same day, the New England Patriots landed wide receiver A.J. Brown in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

With two contenders actively improving their rosters, one Buffalo Bills defensive back is ready to see his team get in on the action. Instead of making a big trade, however, safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is urging the Bills to bring back Von Miller.

Shortly after the Brown trade was confirmed, Gardner-Johnson took to social media and posted, ”Might as well get Von back !!!”

Von Miller was a huge swing for Buffalo in 2022

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller leaves the field after the game against the Los Angeles Rams. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A two-time Super Bowl winner, and the MVP of Super Bowl 50, Miller was a big signing for general manager Brandon Beane in 2022. Miller landed a six-year, $120 million deal, which was a lengthy deal for a player who was already 33.

Miller’s tenure was plagued by injuries and an off-field incident that led to a four-game suspension in 2024. He was released ahead of the 2025 campaign after recording 41 tackles and 14 sacks in 36 games over three years. While those numbers might not be elite, the 2023 season (which resulted in zero sacks for Miller) wasn’t his typical performance.

That year, he was recovering from a torn ACL suffered the previous year. When healthy, he still produced as he had eight sacks in 11 games before the injury in 2022 and six sacks in 13 games in 2024.

Von Miller was back to his old ways in 2025

Washington Commanders outside linebacker Von Miller after recording a sack against the Las Vegas Raiders. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Ironically enough, Buffalo decided to replace Miller with Joey Bosa, who signed a one-year deal. Bosa had five sacks and five forced fumbles, playing well overall.

Miller still outperformed Bosa, though, recording 26 tackles and nine sacks in 17 games with the Washington Commanders. Miller did this in a rotational role, starting just three of their games.

Now 37 years old, Miller has made it clear he wants to play again in 2026, saying he still has plenty to offer.

"I don't want to pat myself on the back, but at 37 years old, I can still roll out the bed and still rush the quarterback. I'm still a great guy in the locker room, I bring great energy, I make sure everybody is ready to go,” Miller said via Jeff Legwood of ESPN.

Miller wants to play for a contender, which is a plus for Buffalo. Not only does the media see them as contenders, but Bills On SI’s Alex Brasky wrote that Miller claimed Buffalo can win it all in 2026 while on his podcast. Brasky also believes Miller reuniting in Buffalo would be the right call.