Josh Allen injured, heads to locker room early during Bills Week 16 game vs. Browns

A scary sight for Buffalo Bills fans.

Josh Allen sustained an apparent injury during the first half of the Bills’ Week 16 matchup with the Cleveland Browns before exiting the field before halftime surrounded by athletic trainers.

His status is unknown at this time.

RELATED: Bills sit disappointing Keon Coleman again, deploy five WRs for road game vs. Browns

Here's Josh Allen walking off the field with trainers just before halftime



As he gets into the tunnel (sorry lens was a bit dirty), he starts to limp significantly



Really concerning for Buffalo#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/mlGCATnuR6 — Dom Tibbetts (@DomTibbettsTV) December 21, 2025

Allen injured

With the Bills leading 20-10 late in the second quarter, Allen went down awkwardly after being sacked by Browns defensive lineman Mason Graham for a 22-yard loss. He proceeded to rise to his feet slowly before displaying a noticeable limp while flexing his right ankle.

Despite his obvious impairment, he remained in the game and took a quarterback sneak up the middle for a one-yard gain on the following play, leading to a Bills’ punt.

He then exited the field of play as the Buffalo punting unit trotted onto the field. Allen then spent time with ATs before removing his shoe and walking through the tunnel and to the locker room with time remaining in the half.

MORE: James Cook rallies Bills again while topping Thurman Thomas rushing record

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs with the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at Huntington Bank Field. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Bills rolling

After a slow start, the Bills have taken control of the game against the Browns, as they carried a 20-10 lead into the break after a botched field goal attempt by Cleveland as time expired in the second quarter.

James Cook has propelled Buffalo’s strong start, recording 100 yards rushing and two touchdowns to power the 10-point advantage. Allen also began the game red-hot, going 6 of 7 passing for 86 yards and adding four carries for 17 yards on the ground.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —