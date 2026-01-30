Josh Allen Takes Some Blame in Bills Decision to Fire Sean McDermott

The Buffalo Bills held their introductory press conference for new head coach Joe Brady on Thursday, with several players attending the session.

That included quarterback Josh Allen, who arrived in a walking boot with crutches. Allen stuck around after Brady spoke with the media and answered questions as well.

He admitted he suffered a broken bone in his foot, but said he could have continued to play through the pain had they defeated the Denver Broncos in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. He also said that Sean McDermott likely wouldn't have been fired had they won, and he takes the blame for that.

Allen said he felt he had a part in the dismissal of McDermott, saying they could be preparing for the Super Bowl right now had he made one more play against the Broncos.

"If I make one more play that game in Denver, we're probably not having this press conference right now. We're probably not making a change. And honestly, we're probably getting ready to play another game. And that's the hard part to take in from my perspective. But that's reality. It is what it is now. And I am very, again, very fortunate and thankful for Coach McDermott and everything that he's done and the trajectory that he set here for our players," Allen said.

Josh Allen looking forward to working with Joe Brady

Allen has only had one head coach at the NFL level, with McDermott arriving the year before he was drafted. That means he's entering uncharted waters, but despite his fondness for McDermott, he said he's looking forward to working with Brady.

"At that same time, I'm very looking forward to Joe and everything that entails with him becoming the head coach and guys getting behind him and rallying behind him and understanding his vision, because I do believe in it. I do believe in what he had talked about in his meetings, what he's talked about really the last few years that he's been in the quarterback room of just the mindset that he has, the togetherness, being you with us," Allen said.

As for the rest of the team, Allen said he believes they will all respond well to Brady and what he brings as a head coach.

