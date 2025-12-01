Bills' defense may have found new leader after win over Steelers
The Buffalo Bills' defense overwhelmed the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, allowing just seven points while surrendering 166 total yards and forcing two turnovers. The catalyst for Buffalo's dominant defensive performance may have been an unlikely source, who has emerged as a leader for the team, both on the field and in the locker room.
When the Bills signed Shaq Thompson over the offseason, the 11-year veteran was projected as a roster-bubble player on a cheap, one-year contract. Now, the longtime Carolina Panther has morphed into a critical piece of the Bills defense through 13 weeks of the season.
Head coach Sean McDermott was complimentary of Thompson's leadership both on and off the field during his postgame press conference, explaining that the linebacker challenged the defensive unit to perform at their best.
Starter on shelf
Filling in for Terrel Bernard at MLB, Thompson recorded a team-high nine total tackles, adding onto the 32 he already had this season. A forced fumble, one sack, and two passes defended also belong to Thompson this year, showing his ability to make the most of his opportunities when he's on the field.
Bernard has had a down-season by his standards, struggling to defend the run and looking slow in coverage at times, failing to live up to the four-year contract extension he signed this offseason. After missing all of practice this past week with an elbow injury, it would benefit the Bills to not rush the team captain back to hastily, allowing him to recover fully before thrusting him back into starting MLB duties.
While the Bills await the return to full health for one of their defensive starters and team leaders, expect Thompson to continue filling that role admirably on and off the field.
