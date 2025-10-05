Bills Central

Matt Milano returns on Sunday Night Football, former 2nd-round DT makes Bills' debut

The Buffalo Bills will be without DTs Ed Oliver and TJ Sanders when they host the New England Patriots in Week 5

Ralph Ventre

Jan 12, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) runs for a gain as Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) defends during the second quarter in an AFC wild card game
Jan 12, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) runs for a gain as Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) defends during the second quarter in an AFC wild card game / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The good news is that the Buffalo Bills' defense will benefit from the return of linebacker Matt Milano, but the unit will be without two of its four defensive tackles against the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football.

While Milano is active for the first time since injuring his pectoral in Week 2, veteran DT Ed Oliver will miss his fourth straight game due to an ankle injury sustained during a practice. Second-round rookie DT TJ Sanders, who popped up on the injury report this past Thursday with a knee, joins Oliver amongst the list of Bills' inactives ahead of the October 5 primetime affair.

Linebacker Dorian Williams, who was ruled out on Friday with a knee, is one of the seven inactives.

For the second week in a row, return specialist Brandon Codrington is a healthy scratch. Wide receiver Elijah Moore is also not dressed, making way for Curtis Samuel to get a jersey for the second consecutive game.

Curtis Samuel
Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel (1) tries to avoid a tackle by New Orleans Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (4) in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Two Day 3 rookies — offensive tackle Chase Lundt and safety Jordan Hancock — round out Buffalo's list of gameday scratches. Meanwhile, third-round rookie defensive end Landon Jackson is set to play his first NFL game.

Practice squad elevations Zion Logue and Phidarian Mathis will be part of the defense tackles rotation, filling in for Oliver and Sanders. Logue was active for the Weeks 2 and 3 wins. Mathis, a former Washington Commanders' second-round pick who was signed in September, is making his Bills' debut.

Phidarian Mathis
Oct 29, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis (98) celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at FedExField. / Brad Mills-Imagn Images

With Codrington down, Samuel and running back Ty Johnson will likely handle kick return duties. Meanwhile, Khalil Shakir was the primary punt returner last week.

Also of note, just signed to the 53-man roster on Saturday, linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo is active,

Bills' Inactives (Week 5)

DB Brandon Codrington

DB Jordan Hancock

OL Chase Lundt

WR Elijah Moore

DT Ed Oliver

DT TJ Sanders

LB Dorian Williams

