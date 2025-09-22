When can Buffalo Bills' first-round CB Maxwell Hairston return from Injured Reserve?
The Buffalo Bills have dealt with various injuries to a few key players over the first three weeks of the season. From Ed Oliver to Matt Milano and a few others, Buffalo has had to employ a next-man-up mentality while bursting out to a 3-0 start.
Another player who has been on the mend early in the year but not as widely discussed as his veteran teammates is Maxwell Hairston, who has been out for the first three weeks due to a knee injury. The rookie cornerback sustained his ailment during training camp and was subsequently placed on Injured Reserve to begin the regular season.
So when can Hairston return? The answer is very soon.
Having been placed on IR before the season began, Hairston was required to miss Weeks 1 through 4. He can return to practice leading into Buffalo’s Week 5 matchup against the New England Patriots, scheduled for 8:20 p.m. on Oct. 5.
With that said, the Bills have not provided any clarity on the rookie’s progress in his rehab. Therefore, it remains unclear if Hairston is indeed set to return as soon as he is permitted or if his recovery will take more time.
The rookie CB sustained a sprained LCL in his right knee, which was initially believed to require a three-week recovery. But after closer examination, the Bills elected to take things slow with their 2025 first-round pick. If Hairston is to return to begin Week 5, it will have been 10 weeks since he went down with the injury.
Whenever he is to return, the first-year pro will immediately enter the mix at the cornerback position, where veteran Tre’Davious White has served as the team’s starter opposite Christian Benford after rookie Dorian Strong got the start in White’s absence in Week 1. Hairston competed with White for the starting role throughout the early portion of training camp before his lengthy absence began on July 29.
White has been adequate through his two starts, but struggled a bit with the speed and athleticism of the Miami Dolphins’ pass catchers during a 31-21 Week 3 win. It appears that, at this point, there is a path for Hairston to enter the starting lineup sooner rather than later upon returning to full health.
