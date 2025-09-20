Bills 'gotta be really cognizant of' Joey Bosa playing too much too soon
The Buffalo Bills are a different team when Joey Bosa lines up at right defensive end.
It's been more than 2.5 years, since Von Miller was healthy, that the Bills' defense featured a seasoned pass rusher of Bosa's ilk. Even then, Miller wasn't as good as Bosa is against the run, and his production lasted only 9.5 games.
Other than a couple of years with former No. 1 overall pick Mario Williams, Buffalo has been pass rusher-starved since Bruce Smith was released after the 1999 season.
So, to say that Bosa is a welcomed addition is an understatement. For that reason, the Bills need to make sure the 30-year-old is fresh down the stretch and into the playoffs, presuming Buffalo qualifies for a seventh straight year.
Bills' defensive coordinator Bobby Babich knows how impactful Bosa is, and he knows the objective is to make sure the five-time Pro Bowler stays fresh and available. As a result, one should expect Bosa's snap count to drop, moving forward, as a means of load management.
Having been deployed for 72 percent of all defensive snaps through three games, Bosa played an incredible 87 percent of reps on Thursday night against the Miami Dolphins.
"Sometimes, the way the game plays out, plays out a certain way, only having eight d-linemen up. That's not a cop out by any means," said Babich. "We need to get that down, and we will get that down."
Even the 69 percent figure that Bosa posted in the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens is sightly less-than-ideal.
"It's just the flow of the game. We just gotta be really cognizant of that. We're gonna do everything we need to to get that down," said Babich.
After a calf injury limited him during OTAs, Bosa has been fully healthy throughout the summer and into the regular season. In addition to feeling good, the grizzled veteran is performing exceptionally well.
Through three weeks, Bosa has accounted for five quarterback hurries, three QB hits and three forced fumbles.
Obviously, Babich loves what he's seen from Bosa. Now, his job is to make sure the gamewrecker is around for the long haul.
