Bills' third-round rookie DE still waits while later picks make most of playing time
Fourth-round defensive tackle Deone Walker has been clogging the middle, fifth-round tight end Jackson Hawes has been one of the league's highest-graded players, but the Buffalo Bills' third-round rookie has yet to make his debut.
Rookie defensive end Landon Jackson, the No. 72 overall selection at the 2025 NFL Draft, has been a healthy scratch each of the season's first three weeks.
With the Bills choosing to dress only four defensive ends, Jackson has found himself squeezed out by 2024 fifth-rounder Javon Solomon, who saw only nine defensive reps in the September 18 win over the Miami Dolphins.
While Buffalo leaned heavily on veteran edge rushers Joey Bosa and Greg Rousseau during the Thursday night game, head coach Sean McDermott admitted that there was a pregame conversation about potentially activating Jackson.
"Landon was close to getting a jersey this week, and we'll see where it goes moving forward," said McDermott.
It's likely that the Bills will lessen the load on Bosa in an attempt to keep him fresh down the stretch, so more opportunities should become available.
"The goal is to get as many of these young guys up and active, getting a jersey to get them some valuable time," said McDermott.
Walker and Hawes have already made significat contributions during their time on the field. The former has four solo tackles and a couple of meaningful QB pressures. The latter is garnering rave reviews for his blocking in the run game and caught his first career TD pass against the Dolphins.
On the contrary, the 6-foot-6 Jackson could simply need a bit longer than others to adjust to the speed of the NFL game both mentally and physically. During McDermott's tenure, the Bills have rarely exposed rookies early in their development.
While Jackson was a two-time All-Southeastern Conference performer, he was viewed as somewhat of a raw prospect with great physical upside. He played in all three preseason games (2 starts), managing only one total tackle.
"He's working hard. Again, another conscientious young man that the game is important to," said McDermott.
