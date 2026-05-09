Four Buffalo Bills' Tryout Players Most Likeky to Earn Contracts at Rookie Minicamp

The odds are long, to say the least, but they've been beaten before.

The Buffalo Bills invited 31 tryout players to their annual rookie minicamp, creating the possibility of uncovering a hidden gem like they did in 2024.



Two years ago, local product Joe Andreessen parlayed his rookie camp tryout into an undrafted free agent contract. As fate would have it, "Buffalo Joe" went on to earn a spot 53-man roster with his hometown Bills.

Looking out for the next Andreessen while bringing its rookie class together on the field, Buffalo hosted an afternoon practice on Friday, May 8 with another session set for Saturday.

In terms of local invitees, four University at Buffalo players are on the minicamp roster — kicker Jack Howes, quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson, edge Kobe Stewart and offensive lineman Trevor Brock. Syracuse running back Will Nixon is also auditioning.

Although the Bills are unlikely to immediately sign any of those attending on a tryout basis, here are four intriguing names to watch. Two of the following tryout players have prior NFL regular season experience.

WR Jermaine Burton (Bengals)

From the No. 80 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to unemployed in fewer than two seasons, Burton is fighting for his career.

After appearing in 14 games for the Cincinnati Bengals as a rookie, Burton was a gameday inactive every week during the 2025 season due to maturity issues and lack of professionalism. Still, his on-field potential is intriguing nonetheless.

Following two seasons as a contributor for Georgia, Burton transferred to Alabama where he led the team in receiving yards in 2022 and 2023. Will he show enough to earn another chance from the Bills?

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jermaine Burton (81) walks for the locker room at halftime of the NFL Week 11 game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

DE Prince Dorbah (Arizona State)

Dorbah plays what was a position of need for the Bills prior to the NFL Draft. While they used a second-round pick on TJ Parker there may be room for another competitor on the depth chart.

The 6-foot-2 edge rusher was a three-year contributor for Arizona State after transferring from Texas.

Being slightly undersized, Dorbah is somewhat comparable to 2024 fifth-round pick Javon Solomon. The latter, however, has a more advantageous arm length in addition to being much more productive during his collegiate career.

Jan 1, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Prince Dorbah (32) fires up the crowd against the Texas Longhorns in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

FB Jakob Johnson (Texans)

The Bills' fullback job is open for auditions after Reggie Gilliam left for the New England Patriots, and the 31-year-old Johnson is getting a look.

Buffalo signed undrafted rookie Jackson Acker and former Philadelphia Eagles' linebacker-turned-fullback Ben Van Sumeren to the 90-man roster, but that doesn't mean there's not room for a third competitor.

Johnson has totaled 77 games over stints with four different NFL teams since 2019. After spending his first three seasons with the Patriots, he made stops with the Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants and Houston Texans, who released him this past January.

Sep 11, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

S Sage Ryan (Ole Miss)

Showing tremendous position versatility, Ryan played five seasons at the Southeastern Conference level. He finished up at Ole Miss, appearing in all 15 games (eight starts) at safety this past year.

Prior to arriving at Ole Miss for the 2025 campaign, the defensive back totaled 43 appearances for LSU with his tenure including starts at cornerback, safety and nickel.

Ryan's ability to play multiple spots, coupled with his experience against high-level competition, make him a potential fit for defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard's scheme.

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels safety Sage Ryan (3) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images