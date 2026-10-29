Bills' Most Disappointing Player Thus Far for NFL's Top Scoring Offense

It hasn't officially reached sophomore slump territory, but there has undeniably been a noticeable decrease in production.

For a late fifth-round draft pick, his rookie season was so good, it was always going to be difficult for Buffalo Bills' tight end Jackson Hawes to avoid a step back in Year 2.

Unfortunately, Hawes has seemingly suffered a regression to the mean over his first six games.

Not missing a game as the Bills' third tight end during the 2025 campaign, Hawes quickly established himself as a fierce, effective blocker routinely displacing opposing bodies in the trenches.

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Jackson Hawes (85) on the field against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite continuing to see a significant snap share for the NFL's highest scoring offense (32.8), Hawes hasn't been heard from much this year, except when his number is being called for a penalty.

"I know the questions get brought up on the defense, but offense hasn't played well enough," said head coach Joe Brady this week as the Bills prepare for a November 1 home game against the Baltimore Ravens



Although Brady didn't name names, Hawes has seemingly failed to meet expectations thus far.

After being tabbed a "secret superstar" by Pro Football Focus after his rookie season, Hawes has seen his PFF grade drop by more than half this fall. He sports a 41.4 overall grade this year after an 83.2 mark in 2025.

Bills On SI tabbed Hawes as one of four players with the most to prove following the bye week.

Donut in passing game

Touted as an incredibly polished blocker, Hawes averaged one reception per game as a rookie.

With the tight end mostly deployed in run formations, an ability to keep the defense honest by effectively running routes adds another element to Buffalo's high-powered offense, which ranks first overall in yards per pass attempt (8.38).

"I think everybody thinks of Jackson as the blocking guy, the blocking tight end. He's got some real nuance to his receiving game. I think his hands are better than people give him credit for," said quarterback Josh Allen this past summer.

Sep 18, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Jackson Hawes (85) scores a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Surprisingly, Hawes has no receptions through 154 snaps as a sophomore. His lone target was 36 yards downfield against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3.

While the Bills continue to use three tight ends as often as any other team in the NFL, Hawes has seen a marginal dip from 43 to 40 percent of offensive snaps this season.

Penalty problem percolating?

The fundamentally-sound Hawes was flagged for only three penalties during the 2025 regular season. This year, he already has been charged with four fouls through six games.

Hawes committed all four penalties over the past two outings with three infractions coming during the October 12 overtime road win over the Los Angeles Rams.

First, Hawes committed a false start on a 1st-and-10 in the second quarter. Next, he was flagged for a third-quarter offensive pass interference penalty on 1st-and-10 from the Rams' 19. He moved early again, picking up a false start on the go-ahead touchdown drive with 2:42 left in regulation.

Against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6, Hawes jumped early for a false start on 2nd-and-goal from the 5, forcing the Bills to settle for a field goal in the opening minutes of the second quarter.

It's time for the "Ivy Leavue meathead" to return to his rookie form.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Jackson Hawes (85) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect