Four Buffalo Bills With Most to Prove Following Week 7 Bye

At 5-1, the Buffalo Bills are off to an excellent start under first-year head coach Joe Brady. While the record is what ultimately matters, there are some concerns for the Bills that need to be addressed during their Week 7 bye.

The most pressing concern is the defense as a whole. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard has helped players such as Greg Rousseau excel, but they've had major problems, especially against the pass.

While Leonhard will be hard at work trying to get things corrected on his end, there are also multiple players who need to step up once the Bills leave their bye week. That being the case, here are the three players with the most to prove.

Jackson Hawes, TE

Buffalo Bills tight end Jackson Hawes runs with the ball during the second quarter against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jackson Hawes was one of the biggest steals in the NFL draft last season. He finished as the fourth-highest rated tight end in the league, earning a PFF grade of 83.2. He was essentially a sixth offensive lineman, but had some moments as a receiver, hauling in 16 receptions on 19 targets for 187 yards and three touchdowns.

In 2026, he seems to be having a bit of a sophomore slump. Hawes has no receptions and has been targeted just once in six games. He's also seen his grade drop to 41.4 overall. The good news is that he's still been a solid blocker, but the Bills need him to return to the form they saw during his rookie season.

Terrel Bernard, LB

Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard enters the field before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Terrel Bernard was excited about working under Leonhard and he has 45 tackles in six games. Those numbers can be misleading, however, as Bernard has a PFF grade of just 53.9 which is 60th out of 75 qualified linebackers.

Bills On SI's Ralph Ventre has been critical of Bernard, saying he looks slow and confused at times this season. He also admits his spot is likely safe due to his contract. That means any improvements at the position will be solely on Bernard living up to expectations. For that to happen, he needs to use this week off to refocus and get back on track.

Dalton Kincaid, TE

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid catches the ball for a touchdown in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Early in the season, Dalton Kincaid was Buffalo's most dynamic receiver. He had 130 yards on six receptions in Week 1 and 95 yards on eight catches in Week 2. Since then, he's recorded 38 yards in two games and seven yards in two others.

Kincaid is a versatile weapon in the passing game and when he's at his best, it truly opens up the offense. When Buffalo gets out of its bye, they need to see Kincaid return to the form he showed at the beginning of the season. If he can do that, the Bills' offense would be able to take a huge step forward.

Maxwell Hairston, CB

Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's hard to find anyone in Buffalo whose stock has fallen as much as Maxwell Hairston's. The 2025 first-round pick was benched in favor of Davison Igbinosun and there's a growing feeling that Leonhard could eventually phase him out of the plans completely.

The good news for Hairston is that he's young and has all the tools to succeed. What he really needs is to rediscover his confidence. Perhaps he will be able to figure that out during the bye week, because he could be running out of time.

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