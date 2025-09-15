Bills Central

Josh Allen's bloody nose injury 'still kind of going on me' after Bills' blowout win

The Buffalo Bills' quarterback got smashed in the nose area against the New York Jets, and it definitely left a mark.

Ralph Ventre

Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets defensive tackle Jowon Briggs (91) attempts to sack Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17)
Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets defensive tackle Jowon Briggs (91) attempts to sack Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
It appears to be only cosmetic, so Buffalo Bills' fans can breathe easy, and, thankfully, so can quarterback Josh Allen.

"We could breathe, so it's good," said Allen following the Bills' 30-10 laugher over the New York Jets.

There were a few minutes near the end of the first quarter when Allen experienced some temporary breathing difficulty and was forced out of the game for the final two plays of the opening stanza. The reigning NFL MVP received medical attention on the bench in between the first and second quarters before retaking the field after the short break.

"I don't know what hit me. It was a knee, it was a hand, it was somebody. Helmet just kind of came down right on the bridge of my nose, and just started leaking [blood]," said Allen.

Upon replay review, it appears that Jets' defensive end Micheal Clemons is the guilty party. With Allen keeping the ball on a read option call, the Jets snuffed it out and the quarterback dive forward at the line of scrimmage. As he went to the ground, Clemons hand seemed to make contact with Allen as the ball carrier fell face down.

Immediately detecting a problem, Allen jumped to his feet and hurried off to the sideline after the failed 2nd-and-7 play.

"It's tough because you should go down there to give [backup QB] Mitch [Trubisky] a chance to kind of catch his bearings, to be able to come out there. Obviously, gushing blood, I just wanted to try to get off the field and stop it," said Allen.

While the Bills' QB1 was able to quickly return after the face crunch, it was a rare occurrence that managed to leave a visible mark.

"Last time was like high school basketball, a basketball hitting the nose or something," said Allen. "It was a weird one. It's still kind of going on me, but we'll be all right."

It won't be surprising if Allen is wearing some type of extra protective nose gear when the Bills return to action on a short week that culminates with a home game against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football.

Allen finished the game 14-of-25 passing for 148 yards. He ran six times for 59 yards.

Josh Allen on bench
Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is tended to by medical staff on the bench during the first half / Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

