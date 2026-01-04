James Cook beats out Colts' RB for NFL rushing title, dark horse remains in pursuit

James Cook may not have to play in Week 18 after all.

Entering the Buffalo Bills’ regular-season finale, it appeared as if Cook would need to make one final push to secure the NFL rushing title, for which he held a slim lead before Sunday’s action began.

Chasing the Bills’ running back was Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor, who needed just 47 yards in his team’s matchup during the early 1 p.m. window of games to equal Cook’s total of 1,606 yards. However, despite the small margin sitting between the two RBs, Taylor was unable to mount the effort he needed to make things interesting for Cook in the Bills’ regular-season finale at 4:25 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) rushes the ball Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Where things stand

The Colts’ RB finished his team’s loss to the Texans with just 26 yards rushing, 21 yards behind Cook for the league lead. That means Cook may not have to take the field in order to claim the first rushing title won by a Bills’ RB since 1976.

With that said, there remains a sleeper candidate who may be poised to come from behind and steal the crown from under Cook’s nose on Sunday night.

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) breaks is tackled by Green Bay Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (56) on Saturday, December 27, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Ravens defeated the Packers 41-24 | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dark horse

Baltimore Ravens RB Derrick Henry entered Week 18 with 1,469 yards rushing, which is 137 yards fewer than Cook’s total leading into the Bills’ meeting with the New York Jets on Sunday evening. Henry won’t take the field until 8:20 p.m. Sunday, when the Ravens face the Pittsburgh Steelers for a pseudo AFC North title game.

That means, while Cook may have put Taylor in his rearview mirror, there remains an outside chance Henry powers his way to the title. Thus, it may behoove the Bills’ RB to put his best foot forward against the Jets to put the race to bed. For reference, Henry recorded 216 yards rushing this past week in a win over the Green Bay Packers.

Before the Bills kick off against the Jets on Sunday, it remains unclear if Cook will see the field, and if he does, how often. His status will undoubtedly be something to watch throughout the game. Then, all eyes will be on Henry in the Week 18 nightcap.

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III runs through an opening during first half action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 28, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

