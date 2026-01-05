Buffalo Bills playoff seeding, Wild Card opponent decided after Week 18 win over Jets
The Buffalo Bills completed the regular season with a throttling of the New York Jets in what may have been the final game held at Highmark Stadium.
Next stop, playoffs.
But where will the Bills be seeded? Let’s take a look.
Where Buffalo sits
With the win over the Jets and a Los Angeles Chargers’ loss to the Denver Broncos, the Bills (12-5) will enter the playoffs as the AFC’s No. 6 seed, improving their positioning from the No. 7 spot in which they entered Week 18.
That sets the Bills up with a road matchup against the No. 3 Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card round of the postseason after Jacksonville won its regular-season finale earlier Sunday afternoon. With a victory over the Tennessee Titans, the Jaguars claimed the AFC South title with a 13-4 record.
The date and time of the first-round matchup will be announced later.
Previous meeting
The Bills last played Jacksonville during the 2024 campaign, earning a 47-10 blowout win. However, since then, the Jaguars have hired a new head coach, Liam Coen, who has helped them turn things around in a hurry.
Jacksonville is quarterbacked by Trevor Lawrence, who has recorded a resurgent season under the leadership of the first-year Jags head coach. Lawrence has completed 60% of his passes this season for 3,752 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
In three career matchups against the Bills, Lawrence is 2-1. In those games, he has finished with an average of 203 yards passing per game, along with a combined two touchdown passes and one interception.
A look around
Elsewhere in the AFC, the Denver Broncos earned the top seed in the conference, while the New England Patriots are the No. 2 seed, and the No. 4 seed will belong to the winner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens Sunday night matchup. The Chargers finished as the No. 7 seed, and the Houston Texans are locked in as the No. 5 seed entering the playoffs.
