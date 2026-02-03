Buffalo Bills’ ex-WR1 hopes 'one day we can hug it out'

Seeing the New England Patriots’ dynasty fall off and return before the Buffalo Bills made the Super Bowl is demoralizing. But especially with their WR1 being Stefon Diggs.

As Diggs is set to make his Super Bowl debut with the Patriots, facing off with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, one of his former teams was brought up during his media availability for Super Bowl Opening Night.

Diggs discussed his tenure with the Bills on radio row, which spanned from 2020 to 2023, before things got weird and he was eventually traded to the Houston Texans in 2024.

And as much disdain was displayed at the end, Diggs said his “love” for Bills Mafia has not dissipated.

”I built a great relationship with y’all,” said Diggs, who become an All-Pro for the first time in his career in Buffalo. “Parts of me wish things were different, because I’ve got a lot of love and respect for that team.”

Diggs noted how he kept in touch with former teammates, like Gabe Davis, whom he reached out to when the fellow wideout returned to the Bills in 2025.

”’Look at you go,” said Diggs to Davis. “Y’all getting the band back together? Where’s Cole Beasley at?’”

Former Buffalo Bills' teammates Stefon Diggs (14) and Gabe Davis (13). | Jamie Germano via Imagn Content Services, LLC

And Diggs’ love for Josh Allen was also apparent in his remarks. He urged the franchise to “keep hanging your hat on that quarterback.”

“That quarterback is a Hall of Fame quarterback,” said Diggs of Allen.

It’s hard not to pause on the same amount of love for Diggs after not only signing with a top division rival, but also some of the off-field issues he’s faced in the past year. But the former Buffalo star hopes to reconcile with Bills Mafia when it’s all said and done.

”Hopefully one day we can hug it out,” said Diggs.

New England Patriots’ wide receiver Stefon Diggs. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

