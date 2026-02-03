Josh Allen's wife heads to Super Bowl while Bills watch from home

The Buffalo Bills will not be playing in the Super Bowl, but Hailee Steinfeld, quarterback Josh Allen's wife, will make the big game on the big screen.

State Farm released its Super Bowl commercial on Monday featuring Steinfeld, an Academy Award and Golden Globe nominee.

Hailee Steinfeld's Super Bowl commercial

The commercial shows Steinfeld reacting to a parody of Bon Jovi's Livin' on a Prayer themed around insurance. She appears embarrassed and confused before joking that she should have joined State Farm to get some insurance.

The appearance may sting for some Bills fans, as Steinfeld will be featured during the Super Bowl while Buffalo's MVP quarterback will not.

Allen and Steinfeld's future

Bills quarterback Josh Allen answers a range of questions after the press conference introducing Joe Brady as the new head coach at the Bills field house in Orchard Park on Jan. 29, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Allen and Steinfeld got engaged in November 2024 and married each other in May. Steinfeld revealed her pregnancy in December and the couple is expecting their first child.

"This is the most important thing I'll ever be in my life, is being a dad," Allen said Thursday as Joe Brady was introduced as the Bills' head coach.

March 10, 2024: Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet at the 96th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. | Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Steinfeld is no stranger to national advertising. She praised Allen for a Gatorade ad that featured images from his time at Firebaugh High School in California and his current career with the Bills.

Allen and Steinfeld will enter a big stage in their lives in 2026, and Steinfeld's Super Bowl appearance adds another high-profile moment for the couple.

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) after an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

