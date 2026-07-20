Bills' Defense Will Feature Plenty of New Faces and Some On-The-Job Training

The newest era for the Buffalo Bills begins on Tuesday as the team’s rookies report to St. John Fisher University for training camp. The veterans will follow them one week later.

The club has a new head coach in promoted offensive coordinator Joe Brady. Sean McDermott had led the team to eight playoff appearances in nine seasons from 2017-2025.

Bills have new head coach and new defensive coordinator

Jim Leonhard | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Earlier this month, the numerous NFL writers for The Athletic each came out with their team’s choice in terms of the most intriguing newcomer this offseason. In the case of Brady’s team, longtime Bills’ writer Tim Graham picked a gentleman that once played for the organization. New defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard is a veteran of 10 NFL seasons, four of them with Buffalo, but he’s taking over a somewhat unfamiliar role.

“Everyone will learn together how Leonhard runs an NFL defense because he never has done it before,” explained Graham. “The former Broncos assistant head coach and pass game coordinator last oversaw the entire shebang at the University of Wisconsin from 2017 to 2022. Leonhard will deploy a 3-4 scheme in Buffalo, but nobody knows for sure how the 43-year-old will attack opponents.”

Buffalo’s run defense was major disappointment in 2025

5️⃣9️⃣ days until Dolphins football is back!



Throwback to De’Von Achane’s 59-yard touchdown run vs. Buffalo Bills in 2025. 😮‍💨 #PhinsUp pic.twitter.com/G9nu3FZySt — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) July 16, 2026

Only six teams in the NFL allowed fewer total yards per game than the Bills this past season, but don’t be fooled by that number. Only four clubs in the league gave up more yards per game on the ground (136.2). The team limited only six of their 17 regular-season opponents to fewer than 100 yards rushing, while Buffalo defenders permitted 160-plus yards on the ground ins even contests—200 or more yards in four of those games.

The Bills gave up 154 yards rushing in their wild card win at Jacksonville, and 70 yards on the ground in the turnover-plagued OT loss at Denver in the divisional round. And Buffalo’s defensive problems in the postseason under McDermott are well-documented. Of course, he’s not the only change to this side of the ball this offseason.

Bills’ defense will have plenty of new faces this season

Dee Alford | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Leonhard’s personnel also will be drastically different from what previous coach Sean McDermott worked with,” added Graham. “Six of the Bills’ 11 defensive starters in the postseason have remained unemployed throughout the offseason.”

Meanwhile, the veteran additions include edge rusher Bradley Chubb, cornerback Dee Alford, and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. It’s going to be fascinating to see how it all comes together this summer as the team looks to reclaim the AFC East title, as well as extend the franchise’s record streak of seven consecutive playoff appearances.

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