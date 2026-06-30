Bills May Already Be Regretting C.J. Gardner-Johnson Signing

Since the Buffalo Bills signed him to a one-year deal worth up to $6 million on March 12, C.J. Gardner-Johnson has made his presence well known both on the team’s practice field and off of it.

Reports from the Bills' offseason program revealed his interception of Josh Allen, creating some positive buzz around the seasoned veteran in the early stages of his first year in Buffalo. However, he has since made waves following an interesting interview with Tim Graham of The Athletic, which may have the Bills questioning one of their most high-profile free-agent signings.

One would think Gardner-Johnson, who has been spent time with five teams over the last three seasons, might be best served blending in as he acclimates himself to his new surroundings. Well, the eighth-year pro has done the opposite after being welcomed to Western New York.

Since his arrival, the 28-year-old has participated in long-winded interviews whenever he's had the chance and not only spoken at length, but done so regarding a few topics he would seem to be better off distancing himself from. Namely, his unceremonious departures from various organizations over the years.

In 2025, Gardner-Johnson spent time with the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears, along with a brief stint on the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad. All three teams ultimately decided to move on from the veteran defensive back, but if you ask Gardner-Johnson, his failure to latch on with any of those organizations had nothing to do with him or his past conduct.

"This is a scary statement for me: I make plays and still don’t know my future,” Gardner-Johnson told Graham. “Guys who make plays have guaranteed futures. You’ve got guys running people over in their cars, DUIs, killing people, hitting females.”

He added, “I make plays, but they say, ‘We’re only going to keep you for three months out the year.’”

Those comments must have left Bills owner Terry Pegula, president of football operations/general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Joe Brady cringing.

There’s no doubt, the Bills knew what they were getting in Gardner-Johnson: a wild-card who is not only capable of the playmaking ability he mentioned to Graham, but also capable of creating an unwanted disruption from within. Still, it’s unlikely they thought he would be this outspoken this early in his tenure. Heck, we’re not even at training camp and the team's journeyman safety is already making controversial national headlines.

That’s not a good situation to be in if you're the Bills' newly-formed coaching staff and a front office with an immense amount of weight on its shoulders moving forward. There must be members of the Bills’ brass at least beginning to wonder if this was the right move.

Buffalo is one dud of a season away from the wheels completely coming off the organization and it had better hope Gardner-Johnson’s antics don’t build to the point he becomes a massive headache. If that turns out to be the case, the juice is very unlikely to be worth the squeeze.

Gardner-Johnson doesn’t see himself as a problem

Chicago Bears safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (35) returns an interceptions against the Green Bay Packers. | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gardner-Johnson's apparent inability to look himself in the mirror and acknowledge that he may have played a role in the friction that developed with the teams he played for in previous seasons is a prevailing concern to say the least. It also inspires no confidence that, if he and one of his teammates or coaches are to reach an impasse this season, that he will be able to work through it without confrontation, as has reportedly been the case for him in the past.

For example, last season, when he was abruptly let go by the Houston Texans after just three games, there were reports he was a malcontent amongst his teammates. But during his conversation with Graham, Gardner-Johnson once again refused to take accountability.

“But I’ll give nobody reasons to cut me. I haven’t. I don’t. I’m not a cancer. There’s nobody in this locker room that says, ‘Chauncey’s a problem.’ The media loves me. The only thing that’ll do it is something that triggers somebody that has a say in the building that can alter somebody else’s mind. That happens every time,” he said.

Gardner-Johnson explained, “That’s how I got (cut) in Houston. One person that’s not technically a part of the organization called me a B-word at Greenbrier. I get out my body; he says something to the GM, and the next thing I’m cut.”

Am I the only one not following?

If the Bills don’t carefully cultivate the dynamic their new outspoken safety has started to create, things could go off the rails quickly, as they seemed to in Houston.

Gardner-Johnson still has something left in the tank physically

Houston Texans safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (23) during training camp. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

There is no denying the fact that Gardner-Johnson has performed well throughout his time in the NFL. He recorded a couple of interceptions and three sacks over 10 games with the Chicago Bears last season, while he has 15 interceptions over his last four professional campaigns. In short, this guy produces.

However, the question is with his off-field and locker-room antics, which have previously been deemed cancerous. If I’m overblowing his recent remarks and time spent in front of the camera since inking his deal with the Bills, fine. But if the concerns I've laid out spiral out of control in Gardner-Johnson's first season with the Bills, that will spell big-time trouble for an organization that is searching for a new identity as it forges ahead into an uncertain future.