Joe Brady Channels Ben Johnson in Locker Room Speech Following Bills' Win

Joe Brady made his debut as the head coach of the Buffalo Bills on Sunday and picked up his first win in the process. It was an exciting game, with the Bills and Houston Texans trading blows throughout the game.

In the end, Buffalo walked away with a 36-31 victory thanks in large part to Josh Allen hitting Joshua Palmer for a 34-yard touchdown to cap off a 96-yard drive late in the fourth quarter. The defense held, making it a true team victory, and Brady made sure to show plenty of love for his team following his debut.

He also channeled his inner Ben Johnson, the Chicago Bears head coach who went viral for a shirtless locker room celebration in a win over the Philadelphia Eagles last year. Brady ended up going "tarps off" while celebrating with his team on Sunday, before giving a game ball to defensive tackle Ed Oliver.

Joe Brady had to go shirt off after his first win as HC 😭 pic.twitter.com/nH3uctPgvj — PFF (@PFF) September 13, 2026

Joe Brady has nothing but love for Bills following win

Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady reacts during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the head coach gave the game ball to Ed Oliver, who had five tackles, one tackle for loss, and a fumble recovery, he still had a lot of praise for the team as a whole. He expressed love for the team, while saying they showed plenty of conviction in the win.

“You wanna talk about conviction? Everything we believe in man, showed up in that game. We said don’t look at the scoreboard man. We just said put the ball down. They moved the ball. We just kept putting the ******* ball down… I love you guys. I appreciate you guys,” Brady said via Ajay Cybulski.

Oliver was disruptive for sure, but he wasn't alone. Fellow defensive lineman Deone Walker was camping out in the backfield, making plays as a pass-rusher (including picking up a sack) and against the run. Outside linebacker Greg Rousseau also went off, recording two sacks, both of which led to fumbles. The second of his sacks was on the final defensive play of the game and sealed the victory for the Bills.

Bills offense was more aggressive with Joe Brady

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen passes the ball against the Houston Texans during the first half at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brady has been the offensive coordinator since taking over from Ken Dorsey during the 2023 season, but there was a sense that he could be more aggressive as the head coach. That was the case in this one, with Allen was pushing the ball downfield, which was something we haven't seen much of in recent years.

Despite playing against an elite defense, Allen averaged 12.6 air yards per attempt, helping him rack up 334 yards on 20 completions. That in itself feels like a reason to go "tarps off."

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