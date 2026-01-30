Joe Brady gushes emotion while meeting Bills' staff for first time as head coach

Joe Brady was overcome with emotion at several points throughout his introductory press conference on Thursday.

Brady spoke glowingly about his family and the city of Buffalo, and also mentioned his affinity for the organization, along with its leadership and players.

And his passionate display continued when he stepped in front of the franchise’s staff to officially usher them into a new era of Buffalo Bills football.

New Bills head coach Joe Brady talks about some of his vision as coach at the Bills field house in Orchard Park on Jan. 29, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Excitement building

“In this profession, you see when guys take opportunities, and they go into a new profession or to a new building, they’re walking in, and they’re meeting all of these people for the first time," said Brady in a video posted to the Bills' X account. "What’s so cool is I know how special this place is. And I know how special the people in this place are. And it means so much to me.”

That’s when the emotions started to flow.

“There’s no place I’d rather be than right here, right now,” he said after taking a deep breath to collect himself.

He then went on to further discuss one of the most significant factors that led to his intense desire to take the Bills’ head coaching job — the community in which the organization is based.

“The thing that was special to me about Buffalo is the people,” said Brady. “It means so much to my family. I’m sure you guys are going to hear a lot about my vision in Buffalo. But, like, I got married while living in Buffalo. Buffalo changed my life. Both of my kids are from Buffalo, and they’re gonna be raised their whole life to be so damn proud of that.”

“I didn’t just want to be a head coach. I wanted to be the head coach of the Buffalo Bills."@VictoryLiveInc | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/YHATI2vZRl — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 30, 2026

Tall task

With the press conference now behind him, Brady will turn his focus entirely to the challenge that lies in front of him. The Bills fired former head coach Sean McDermott for his failure to reach the Super Bowl. And if Brady is unable to do so in his first season as head coach, the critics will immediately come calling.

But if his time in front of the media for the first time as the team’s new leader is any sign, Brady is ready for the task ahead.

Joe Brady talks about his respect of his players at press conference that introduced him as the new head coach at the Bills field house in Orchard Park on Jan. 29, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

