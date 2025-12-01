Bills dominate on ground plus three other observations from Week 13 win

After an embarrassing performance a week ago against the Texans, the Buffalo Bills needed to answer the bell.

There were some serious questions coming into this matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. How would the addition of wide receiver Brandin Cooks change the offense? Could the Bills overcome injuries to both offensive tackles, Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown?

Fans were rightfully concerned with the team's inconsistencies and injuries, but the Bills came away with a much-needed win, defeating the Steelers 26-7. With the win, the Bills maintained their position in the AFC playoff race at No. 7.

There are still some issues that remain unanswered, but, ultimately, the Bills got out of Pittsburgh with the win.

Bills set Acrisure Stadium record

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) rushes as Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) attempts to tackle during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

James Cook ran for 144 yards on 32 carries, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. Cook also led the team in receptions and receiving yards, catching three for 33. As a team, the Bills piled up 249 yards, averaging 4.9 yards per carry, setting a record for the most rushing yards by a visiting team in Acrisure Stadium. It was also the most against a Steelers team since the Bills had over 300 rushing yards in 1975.

Josh Allen breaks QB rushing record

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) rushes for a touchdown as Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) defends during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Josh Allen recorded his 76th rushing touchdown, breaking Cam Newton's record. Allen also had his 49th career game recording at least one passing and one rushing touchdown. He had only 123 yards passing, completing 15 of 23 pass attempts, and added 38 on the ground. The Bills' game plan to keep the ball on the ground for the majority of the game was the right move given the winds and the loss of both starting offensive tackles.

Bills' defense dominates

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks to pass as Buffalo Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa (57) defends during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Bills held the ball on offense for nearly 42 minutes, and the defense needed to shut down the Steelers' offense for only about 18 minutes, which they did. The defense has been much maligned all season, and deservedly so, but at least for this week, they were outstanding.

The Steelers mustered only 166 total yards, 3.9 yards per play, and seven points. The Bills' defense forced two second-half turnovers, including a scoop and score by Christian Benford from a Joey Bosa strip sack.

Bills' passing game still lacking

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to pass during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Allen only attempted 23 passes, which given the winds and injured offensive tackles, was the right call. Still, among Allen's 15 completions, only four were completions to outside wide receivers, totaling 27 yards.

Adding to the frustration, the longest completion went for only 16 yards. Cook, Dawson Knox, and running back Ty Johnson all tied for the team lead with three receptions, and no one had more than 33 yards receiving.

