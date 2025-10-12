Damar Hamlin's move to IR creates Bills' need for 34-year-old practice squad player
He's been humbly running on the scout team since returning to the organization in late August.
As it turns out, the Buffalo Bills may need to promote veteran safety Jordan Poyer sooner than expected.
With Damar Hamlin landing on Injured Reserve, the Bills are down to only two true safeties — starters Taylor Rapp and Cole Bishop — on their 53-man roster. Especially considering the fact that Rapp, although he was cleared for the October 13 primetime game against the Atlanta Falcons, was on the injury report this week, Buffalo is unlikely to move forward without insurance on the roster.
While Swiss Army knife Cam Lewis can play safety in a pinch, he's best suited as a backup nickel cornerback. As for fifth-round rookie Jordan Hancock, he has yet to see a live game defensive snap, and it's doubtful he's far enough along in his development to be trusted over someone like Poyer in key spots.
Although it's only Week 6, it seems as if the Bills will have the break the glass on Poyer prior to Monday Night Football.
Despite being 34 years old, and not signing until training camp closed, Poyer has supposedly been in playing shape since the season's start.
"If the time calls for that, I know he's gonna be ready. He looks great out there. He's in shape, and he's ready to go," said starting nickel Taron Johnson following Poyer's first practice with the team 1.5 months ago.
Poyer seemingly lost a step in 2023, but he still managed to make an incredible game-extending punch out at the goal line against the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional playoffs. There's a possibility his guile and instincts can cover for any physical shortcomings at this stage of his career.
"I feel like I played a lot of football in my life," said Poyer to New York Upstate's Ryan Talbot after Saturday's practice in Orchard Park. “So, you know that is the case, I’ll be ready to play out there and play how I play.”
From 2017 through 2023, Poyer made 107 regular season starts for the Bills, including a road win over Kansas City Chiefs that required the safety to drive a van to the game due to his medical inability to fly at the time.
There's no doubt that All-Pro Po is a warrior. Soon we'll find out if he has anything left in the tank. Maybe as soon as Monday night.
