If anyone has a reason to take the Miami Dolphins for granted, it's Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen.

Since his rookie season in 2018, Allen has practically owned Miami.

The Bills' ultimate dual threat has consistently registered gaudy stats, highlighted by a 14-3 win-loss record, over 17 games, including a 2022 playoff victory.

Allen has accounted for 45 passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns over that sample, which is equivalent to a full regular season.

Jan 7, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) walks off the field after a division-clinching win over the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

On November 22, the Bills (8-1) will host the one-win Dolphins (1-8) for the first time in the new Highmark Stadium, but Allen doesn't foresee a proverbial cakewalk in Week 11.

"If you were looking at strictly records, one win compared to eight. You turn on the tape of that defense, they're doing some fantastic things. I'm not just saying that," said Allen during his practice week press briefing.

Allen sounded similarily to Bills' head coach Joe Brady when he addressed the notion of winnable games.

Josh Allen respects Dolphins' defense

Although he didn't reference it in his comments, there's no doubt that Allen vividly remembers last year's 30-13 loss to the Dolphins in November.

Furthermore, despite the brutal win-loss record, Miami has been rather plucky this season. Since Week 5, they covered the point spread against the Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts while pushing against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"They are very sticky. That scheme is freakin awesome. Their head coach has them playing extremely hard. They're very in sync," said Allen, a five-time NFL MVP finalist. "They've played a few good offenses, some of the top offenses in the league, this year, and they've done a really good job with them."

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) scrambles away from Miami Dolphins linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (10) in the second quarter of the NFL Week 5 game between the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Residing amongst the top one-third of the league, the Dolphins rank 10th overall in total defense (320.6). Their pass defense (202.1) is seventh overall.

"This isn't just a cakewalk. It's a team that's hungry. They're looking to upset, but the way their defense is playing gives them a shot in every game that they're in," said Allen.

Bills' veteran wide receiver Khalil Shakir appears to wholeheartedly agree with his quarterback.

“This is not a walk in the park by any means. It's a team, like you said, they're young, they're hungry, they play hard. They want to be successful," said Shakir. "They're going to do everything that they can to make plays. We just have to make sure that we're focused and detailed and dialed in like every other game."

Sep 18, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) scores a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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