Josh Allen's Expectations Facing One-Win Dolphins Don't Include 'Cakewalk' for Bills
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If anyone has a reason to take the Miami Dolphins for granted, it's Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen.
Since his rookie season in 2018, Allen has practically owned Miami.
The Bills' ultimate dual threat has consistently registered gaudy stats, highlighted by a 14-3 win-loss record, over 17 games, including a 2022 playoff victory.
Allen has accounted for 45 passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns over that sample, which is equivalent to a full regular season.
On November 22, the Bills (8-1) will host the one-win Dolphins (1-8) for the first time in the new Highmark Stadium, but Allen doesn't foresee a proverbial cakewalk in Week 11.
"If you were looking at strictly records, one win compared to eight. You turn on the tape of that defense, they're doing some fantastic things. I'm not just saying that," said Allen during his practice week press briefing.
Allen sounded similarily to Bills' head coach Joe Brady when he addressed the notion of winnable games.
Josh Allen respects Dolphins' defense
Although he didn't reference it in his comments, there's no doubt that Allen vividly remembers last year's 30-13 loss to the Dolphins in November.
Furthermore, despite the brutal win-loss record, Miami has been rather plucky this season. Since Week 5, they covered the point spread against the Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts while pushing against the Cincinnati Bengals.
"They are very sticky. That scheme is freakin awesome. Their head coach has them playing extremely hard. They're very in sync," said Allen, a five-time NFL MVP finalist. "They've played a few good offenses, some of the top offenses in the league, this year, and they've done a really good job with them."
Residing amongst the top one-third of the league, the Dolphins rank 10th overall in total defense (320.6). Their pass defense (202.1) is seventh overall.
"This isn't just a cakewalk. It's a team that's hungry. They're looking to upset, but the way their defense is playing gives them a shot in every game that they're in," said Allen.
Bills' veteran wide receiver Khalil Shakir appears to wholeheartedly agree with his quarterback.
“This is not a walk in the park by any means. It's a team, like you said, they're young, they're hungry, they play hard. They want to be successful," said Shakir. "They're going to do everything that they can to make plays. We just have to make sure that we're focused and detailed and dialed in like every other game."
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.