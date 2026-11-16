Josh Allen Surpasses Peyton Manning for NFL Record in Bills' Win vs. Jets

Josh Allen, you've done it again.

It seems like every time the Buffalo Bills' MVP signal-caller takes the field, he's setting another NFL record.

Well, this one may be his most impressive yet.

In Allen and the Bills' eighth win of the year against the AFC East rival New York Jets, he was able to notch three more touchdowns this year. He passed for one through the air and rushed for two more on the ground, bringing his season total to 24 (13 passing, 11 rushing).

Those three scores now put him at 325 scored thus far in his career. It's a record-setting mark, passing Peyton Manning for the most in player's first 10 seasons. But what's even more impressive is thinking of how quickly Allen accomplished the feat.

Josh Allen is UNREAL 🤯



Allen is only in his 9th season, and Patrick Mahomes is currently in his 10th season 👀 pic.twitter.com/EKmqOZOIzM — PFF (@PFF) November 15, 2026

Near decade of dominance

What is craziest when thinking about this record is that Allen has a season and a half left to extend it for a player's first 10 seasons. It goes to show just how dominant of a player the 2024 NFL MVP has been since entering the league in 2018.

To think he's outpaced three current Hall of Famers (Manning, Dan Marino, and Brett Favre), as well as future HOF selections (Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes), showcases the caliber of player Allen has been in Buffalo.

It also goes to show that as strong as Allen has been with his arm, his legs have helped amplify his game to a legendary status.

Revolutionizing "dual-threat" QBs

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs for a touchdown during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Wyoming product is now tied with Jahmyr Gibbs for the NFL's lead in rushing TDs. The win over the Jets marks the fourth time on the year that Allen has scored two or more TDs on the ground.

His rushing stats really are silly. The NFL's all-time rushing TD leader from the QB position is now

tied for 14th in NFL history in rushing TDs at 90 with HOF running backs Eric Dickerson and Curtis Martin. This is for a player who already has 233 career TD passes.

He's also notched his fourth-consecutive season with 10 or more rushing TDs, pushing his total to 52 since 2023, tied for the most in the NFL in that span with Derrick Henry.

Allen has now rushed for 10+ touchdowns in 4 straight seasons, tying Jalen Hurts (2021-24) for the longest streak by a QB in NFL history. https://t.co/hyyiUkRwWj — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) November 15, 2026

But what might be scariest for NFL defenders? Despite these records and the Bills being the NFL's top offense in terms of points and yards per game, Allen and the offense aren't even playing their best ball yet.

"Didn't play too well in the first half," said Allen to NFL on CBS sideline reporter Melanie Collins after the game. "In the second half, we scored on a four-play, two-play, and a one-play drive. So, the explosiveness is there. We've gotta clean some stuff up. We're 8-1, gotta find a way to learn from this one, flush it, and move on to the next week."

Buffalo's offense really has a chance to tighten things up as the season progresses. And if it does, we should expect that much more TDs from Allen to extend this record.

"He just keeps on running. He's our workhorse."



Josh Allen on what James Cook means to the Bills offense.



🎤: @Melanie_Collins pic.twitter.com/yEY5eLVd8w — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 15, 2026

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