Former AFC Rival Compares Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson for ‘Scariest’ NFL QB

There’s no question Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson have firmly placed themselves in the “scariest” NFL QB category. But who does Charles Omenihu think is more of a boogeyman?

For the now Commanders defensive end, it’s Allen.

The former Texans, 49ers and Chiefs DE listed the Buffalo Bills’ signal caller atop his “scariest” NFL QBs list when joining former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho and former Buffalo Pro Bowler LeSean MCoy on the Speakeasy podcast. The rest of his top five included Jackson, Matthew Stafford, Joe Burrow and Caleb Williams.

His reasoning for listing Allen as the scariest is because he feels that unlike Jackson, the NFL is still trying to figure out how to defend the 2024 MVP.

"I don't think the league has truly figured [Allen] out," said Omenihu. "With Josh, he's going to drift backwards, run around and he's so hard to tackle. He's a large human being, hard to get down, he can make every throw. Every throw from no matter where he's at. His arm strength is unbelieveble."

Omenihu compared this to Jackson drifting away on five-man rushes, ultimately having to make a backyard play.

"Unfortunately, he might make a play that isn't going to be the best play for the Ravens," he said.

On-field experience

Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen and Houston Texans' defensive end Charles Omenihu (94). | JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle via Imagn Content

Omenihu's on-field matchups with Allen and Jackson give him a different level of context in his analysis. Starting his career with Houston and then eventually joining Kansas City for two Super Bowl runs and a title, the former Texas Longhorn has been pitted against both on numerous occasions, including in the playoffs.

Omenihu's rookie season in 2019 actually included matching up with Allen in what would be both players' first career playoff game. He and his Chiefs also downed Allen's Bills in the 2023 AFC divisional and the 2024 AFC championship.

KC and Omenihu also battled it out with Jackson and the Ravens during the 2023 playoffs with that season's AFC championship.

It's always dicey getting into the subjective player-to-player comparisons. But it's hard not to factor in Omenihu's playing experience against Allen and Jackson when talking about the "scariest" NFL QB.