Bills lose starting linebacker to injury during Week 12 game vs. Texans
The Buffalo Bills have been dealing with injuries throughout their Week 12 showdown with the Houston Texans, and just lost a star linebacker.
Fourth-year pro Terrel Bernard and Matt Milano stopped Houston running back Nick Chubb for a one-yard loss but Bernard was unable to get up on the play. He was holding his right arm and in visible pain.
Teammates were seen taking a knee as they watched, and while Bernard got up, he headed straight to the locker room with trainers.
One of the key members of the defense, Bernard entered this game with 51 tackles, six tackles for as loss, three pass defenses, and one interception.
UPDATE: Bernard returned from the locker room, but is on the sideline with his arm in a sling.
Bills injuries have been the theme on Thursday Night Football
There's been plenty of deabte about how safe it is for teams to play on Thursday night. The short week gives players very limited time to get healthy after being beaten up on Sundays.
That question has be to front and center again with so many players dealing with injuries in this game. For Buffalo, they saw offensive tackle Dion Dawkins and wide receiver Khalil Shakir each head to the medical tent to be evaluated for concussions. Thankfully, both were able to return.
The Bills also saw their best player go down briefly when Josh Allen took a massive hit from Will Anderson in the first half. He was in obvious pain, but was able to walk off on his own power and didn't wind up missing any snaps.
As for the defense, Christian Benford suffered a shoulder injury earlier in the game and had to be evaluated by trainers on the sideline. He was also cleared to return shortly after. Rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston even went down after colliding with running back Woody Marks.
Buffalo is trailing in a hard-fought game and at this point, their main focus might be getting out of Houston in one piece.
