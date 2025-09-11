Bills' lame-duck stadium gets surprising ranking among NFL venues
Obviously, we're a tad biased, but sure seemed like Highmark Stadium as a rockin' old joint last Sunday night.
The table-smashing tailgating in the parking lots, "Mr. Brightside" in the stands, and the early leader for NFL Game of the Year on the field.
But in its ranking of NFL stadiums entering the 2025 season, Sports Illustrated seems to agree that its past time for the Buffalo Bills to replace old Highmark Stadium with new Highmark Stadium.
SI named the Washington Commanders' Northwest Stadium as the worst of the league's 30 (New York's Jets and Giants share MetLife and Los Angeles' Rams and Chargers are roommates in SoFi). The best? Lambeau Field, home to the Green Bay Packers since 1957.
Tradition over trinkets, we get it.
The Bills' current address - which played host to the pulsating 41-40 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 - came in as below-average, ranked No. 1. Says SI of the stadium set for demolition next May:
"A trip to Highmark Stadium is by no means a weekend of luxury, but that's part of its charm. Bring your own folding table to the parking lot. And bonus points if there's snow. The Bills' new stadium is set to open in 2026, so you can expect Buffalo will be soaring up these rankings next year."
The AFC East isn't exactly a luxurious division. Along with the Bills' No. 21 stadium is the New England Patriots' Gillette (17th), the Miami Dolphins' Hard Rock (26th) and the Jets' MetLife (28th).
Curiously, the site of Super Bowl LX on February 8 - Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California - came in only No. 23.
