Josh Allen looks to extend streak, 4 other things to know about Bills vs. Jets

For the first time since 2019, Sean McDermott’s Buffalo Bills enter the postseason as a wild card entry. That’s because his 11-5 team, which hosts the New York Jets late Sunday afternoon, was dethroned this year as AFC East champions by Mike Vrabel’s surprising New England Patriots.

Josh Allen and company come off a 13-12 home loss to the Eagles in which the Bills managed a season- low in points, with all dozen points coming in the fourth quarter. While Allen finished the game with a pair of rushing touchdowns and also threw for 262 yards, he was sacked a season-high five times.

It’s hard to tell how much the Bills’ starting quarterback will play this week, but he will be in the starting lineup against the woeful Jets. Allen has started 134 straight games (including playoffs) for Buffalo.

Meanwhile, Aaron Glenn’s team has lost four straight games, is winless in divisional play (0-5) and owns the league’s worst turnover differential at minus-19.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen attempts to throw a pass as Eagles defenders close in on him during first half action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 28, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bills vs. Jets history

Thanks to a 30-10 victory in Week 2 at MetLife Stadium, the Bills have extended their overall lead in this series to 72-28, which happens to include a playoff victory over the Jets at Shea Stadium in 1981. Buffalo has now won four straight meetings (by a combined 125-50 score) and 12 of the last 17 clashes between the clubs since McDermott was named the Bills’ head coach in 2017.

Bills, Jets polar opposites these days

Buffalo is headed to the postseason for the seventh straight year, now the longest active streak in the league. Meanwhile, the Jets haven’t been to the playoffs since 2010, the longest current drought in the league. Since 2020, the Bills own the NFL’s best win-loss record (72-27), while the Jets have the worst (28-72).

Despite the fact that the Buffalo defense has held three of its last five opponents, all is not well here. The Bills gave up 246 yards on the ground to the Patriots in Week 15 and 160 to the Browns the following Sunday, albeit in wins. They’ll get another chance to show if there’s been improvement vs. an anemic Jets' rushing attack sans Breece Hall.

Keep eye on Bills’ RB James Cook

The fourth-year pro and three-time Pro Bowler has run for an NFL-high 1,606 yards. Buffalo’s James Cook would become the first Bills’ player to lead the league in rushing since O.J. Simpson in 1976. He is 47 yards ahead of the Colts’ Jonathan Taylor (1,559). Like Allen, it will be interesting to see how long Cook plays.

It is pretty wild that a 15-year NFL defensive back that picked off 41 passes (6 returned for scores) is the head coach of a team that has gone 16 games this season without stealing an opponent’s pass. Aaron Glenn’s Jets are threatening the NFL record for fewest interceptions in a season (2), set by the 2018 49ers.

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III runs through an opening during first half action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 28, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

