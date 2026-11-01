Josh Allen Leaps Bills Hall of Famer, Sets Another Team Record vs. Ravens

Josh Allen may go down as the greatest Buffalo Bills player of all time. And the team record he just set will be a major addition to his resume.

The Bills took care of business off of their bye week, handling the Baltimore Ravens, 36-10, after the team lost both Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley to injury in the game.

Allen looked like he had become the franchise's all-time passing-touchdown leader (including the playoffs) when he found Khalil Shakir on a first-quarter throw in the red zone. That only set up his first touchdown of the day: a 1-yard quarterback sneak, pushing his rushing TD total for the year to nine.

But it was D.J. Moore who hauled in the record-setting pass. Which was fitting, as Buffalo's new No. 1 wide receiver returned to the lineup for the first time since Week 4. Shout-out to the CBS camera crew too for immediately cutting to Jim Kelly, the previous Bills' record-holder.

Adding in is connection with Dalton Kincaid in the fourth quarter, Allen is now up to 260 TD passes in his career.

Josh Allen becomes the Bills all-time leader in TD passes (259) with Jim Kelly in attendance 👏



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Chasing Jim Kelly

Allen has become the franchise's leader in several categories, including rushing touchdowns and total touchdowns scored. Next on his radar could be regular-season TD passes (237), passing yards (35,467), and wins by a QB (101), all held by Kelly.

Kelly and Allen's mutual admiration has been shared over the years. The Hall of Fame QB joined Good Morning Football in June to discuss Allen being named the NFL's top QB in a poll run by ESPN specificallly with coaches and executives throughout the league.

"Josh is Josh. That's what he does. He runs, he makes the big plays with his legs," said Kelly in an iterview with WWE star Seth Rollins. "And yeah, you want him to protect himself a little bit more, because he does take chances. But the thing is, that's him. That's the way he plays football, and I love it."

Bills current quarterback Josh Allen, left, hugs former Bills quarterback great and HOFer Jim Kelly during the second-to-last day of the Buffalo Bills training camp at St John Fisher University in Rochester Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rarest of airs

With Allen's ninth rushing TD of the year coming in the win over Baltimore, he joins Cam Newton as the only players in NFL history to lead their respective franchies in both passing and rushing TDs.

It is hard to quantify how diverse Allen's dual-threat skills are. He's now up to 88 career rushing TDs, meaning once he gets to 90, he'll be tied for 14th all-time with Eric Dickerson and Curtis Martin, two Hall of Fame running backs.

That's what makes what he does through the air even more impressive. It will only be a matter of time before Allen's name is attached to more of Buffalo's all-time passing ranks when it's all said and done.

Josh Allen. Dalton Kincaid. All Buffalo in this one.



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