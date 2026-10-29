Thurman Thomas Says Josh Allen Barely Makes Bills' Mount Rushmore

Josh Allen is already known as one of the best players in Buffalo Bills history.

He's second in franchise history in both passing yardage (31,606) and passing touchdowns (229), behind only Jim Kelly. He's also one of the most impressive runners in franchise history, currently sitting at fourth in yardage (4,961), but is first in rushing touchdowns with 87.

Most fans would say he's done enough to be one of the four greatest players in team history, but Bills legend Thurman Thomas isn't sure he's there just yet. While speaking with Julian Edelman, Thomas named three players who would be his top selection for his Bills Mount Rushmore: Jim Kelly, Bruce Smith, and O.J. Simpson.

As for the final spot, Thomas said he would put "Half of Josh Allen up there," although he did express confidence that Allen's on the right path to completely claim that spot.

"I mean, Jim Kelly, Bruce Smith. I would say OJ would be there. And I can say right now, probably you can put half of Josh Allen up there right now," Thomas said.

"If he continues on this run of whatever, and I wish and I hope and pray that we do get a Super Bowl. I hope he does bring a Super Bowl here to Buffalo. But I think the things that this guy has done. When you talk about Josh, there's always, oh, this is the first guy in history to do this. This is the first guy in history to do that. It's always a first. And so, yeah, I'm like, you know what? I'm halfway there of building and Josh being that fourth guy of Mount Rushmore."

Will Josh Allen lead the Bills to Super Bowl?

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks to throw in the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Edelman then asked Thomas if the city could survive the party that would follow a Buffalo championshop this season.

"I don't think the city will survive. There's something going around over and under of how many people will die from drinking," Thomas said. "Seriously. Seriously. There would not be a party like the Buffalo Bills with Bills Mafia when we win a Super Bowl. Because I think Josh will get it done."

Thomas has faith that Allen will be the quarterback to finally bring a title to Western New York. The real question is whether general manager Brandon Beane can do enough to build a winner around Allen.

With the 2026 NFL trade deadline approaching, teams such as the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks have been actively addressing their needs, whereas the Bills continue to lean on Allen to make up for their shortcomings.

Perhpaps he can out on the Superman cape and make it happen, but it would be nice to see the organization be more proactive around him.

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